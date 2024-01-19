Transfer Market

Newcastle United now interested in signing Amadou Onana – Report

An interesting new transfer link now reported, with claims that Newcastle United have identified Amadou Onana as a transfer target.

The Telegraph report that the defensive midfielder is unsettled at Everton and would welcome a move away.

Arsenal and Man U have been recently linked with the 22 year old and now Newcastle United claimed to have genuine interest.

The report says that ‘Sources have told Telegraph Sport that Amadou Onana is on a shortlist of players who Newcastle’s recruitment team believe has the attributes and profile needed to improve the squad, in both the short and long term.’

Earlier today it was revealed elsewhere in the media that Joelinton could potentially leave Newcastle United this summer unless agreement can be reached on a new contract. Joelinton is only contracted until end of June 2025 and player and club are said to be currently far apart in terms of agreeing new wages, as part of a potential contract extension.

Regardless of whether or not Joelinton stays / goes, you could see the possibility of Newcastle United potentially signing somebody such as Amadou Onana. Only 22 and looks a very good player in not a great Everton team, plus Newcastle repeatedly said to be looking to sign a defensive midfielder.

Eddie Howe should know plenty about Amadou Onana, as the Everton player played alongside Sven Botman throughout the 2021/22 season at Lille, playing Ligue 1 and Champions League football.

Sven Botman arrived at Newcastle United for a reported £35m fee at the end of June 2022, with Amadou Onana movng six wees later to Goodison for a reported £33m.

Newcastle United look set to have a big summer transfer window, with players moving in and out. However, current FFP position at NUFC would appear to make a move for Amadou Onana this month unlikely, unless somebody was sold to create that FFP possibility.

Whilst Sean Dyche would love to keep the midfielder, their ongoing FFP issues could force a sale of Amadou Onana sooner rather than later.

Everton were docked ten points for breaching FFP rules in the three seasons that ended with 2021/22.

Now they have been charged again for alleged FFP breaches by the Premier League for the three seasons ending 2022/23, that despite the panic selling of Anthony Gordon for £45m to Newcastle to try and get back within the allowed spending limits.

Suggestions this past week that Everton could make it a hat-trick of FFP breaches, with claims that the three seasons period ending with this current 2023/24 season, could also see them charged when filing those accounts at the end of 2024. So not impossible that Everton could look to sell a high value significant player this month.

Looking at their team / squad, not many obvious candidates stick out as having significant value, beyond Amadou Onana.

The Telegraph report that ‘Onana has been discussed intensively in recruitment meetings this week but the asking price of around £50 million is problematic. Newcastle would be willing to pay that fee but would only like to do so in the summer and are looking into whether Everton would be willing to accept a loan fee now and the rest of the money at the end of the season. If not, they could bring their summer spending plans forward if Everton indicate they will sell for the right price this month.’

Whether bringing forward summer spending would be possible and buying Amadou Onana now, as they did with Gordon last January, is open to debate.

Amadou Onana cost Everton £33 million in the summer of 2022 and having proved himself in the Premier League these past 18 months, a fee of £50m would look very much the kind of minimum fee needed to buy him.