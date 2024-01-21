Transfer Market

Newcastle United need to sell Bruno Guimaraes or an Alexander Isak – Tim Sherwood

Fair to say Tim Sherwood didn’t have the most successful managerial career.

Lasting less than five months in charge at Tottenham. Followed by eight months at Villa, though that did include the months in summer 2015 when there were no matches / defeats.

Then followed six months at Swindon Town as Director of Football, Tim Sherwood leaving this time after they were relegated to League Two.

Since then, we have had instead been able to enjoy his ‘expertise’ via the media.

Now he has been giving us the benefit of his ‘expert’ view on Newcastle United…

Tim Sherwood talking to Sky Sports News after reports that Newcastle United had turned down an approach for Kieran Trippier from Bayern Munich:

“Why would you let him go because he isn’t going to bring you a lot of money.

“They are going to need to sell players.

“They are going to need to sell Bruno Guimaraes or an Alexander Isak.

“They don’t want to lose any of them but what are Bayern going to pay for Kieran?

“It’s going to be nothing really in the scheme of things.

“It is not going to help their financial fair play situation, so they need to be selling Guimaraes.

“I wouldn’t sell this boy.

“He is a leader.

“He is a top, top drawer player.

“Even though he makes mistakes, you know that he is a genuine character.”

Newcastle United don’t ‘need’ to sell anybody.

This is not a case of a club in a dismal state, having to sell star players to stave off financial disaster.

Instead, it is a case of Newcastle United, as every other club does, making decisions about which players to sell and when, to then make room in the squad AND help them to have the ability to sign the new players they want to bring in.

However, Eddie Howe made clear that selling players to enable the club to make the signings they might want to, does NOT necessarily mean selling your best players, such as ‘Bruno Guimaraes or an Alexander Isak.’

Only last summer, Allan Saint-Maximin who was a squad players and no longer a first choice one, was sold for a reported £23m. Eddie Howe stating that his sale had then given the club the FFP flexibility to then be able to bring in Tino Livramento and Harvey Barnes for close to a combined £80m.

I don’t personally know any Newcastle United fan who wants Kieran Trippier (nor Callum Wilson who is now also claimed to have been the subject of an approach) to be sold and the club are reported to have made clear they don’t want him to leave for Bayern Munich or anybody else this month.

However, if the player did have an interest in Bayern AND they were prepared to make a much higher than market value offer, that then helped give NUFC the flexibility to spend far more cash and bring in a signing or two, that Eddie Howe thought would be the right move, then that is simply how it is.

Especially when Kieran Trippier turns 34 in September and only has one more full season left on his NUFC contract AND Tino Livramento looks such an exciting player and set to be first choice right-back anyway surely, in the very near future.

Tim Sherwood says about Newcastle having to sell Isak and/or Bruno…

Well, every player might have his price, BUT where do you get replacements for your very best players in the key positions of playmaker and goalscorer? They are the kind of players you build your team around AND if Trippier was five or more years younger then his situation would be very different from a Newcastle perspective.