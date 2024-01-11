Transfer Market

Newcastle United make offer for Lucas Bergvall – Report

Newcastle United have made a bid for Lucas Bergvall, according to Expressen.

The Swedish media reporting that NUFC have now tabled their offer for the exciting teenager.

Showing how highly Lucas Bergvall is rated, the three other clubs named as already having made bids, are Inter Milan, Eintracht Frankfurt and Barcelona.

Lucas Bergvall turns 18 in 22 days time and looks set to make a move for sure.

The 6ft 1in midfielder is rated one of the most exciting prospects in Swedish football and has already played a significant amount of domestic football in Sweden.

He made his first league appearance as a 15 year old with Brommapojkarna and after 12 league appearances in total for the Swedish club and scoring once aged 16, then joined Djurgarden IF in December 2022.

With harsh winters, the domestic season in Sweden usually runs April to November and in the season recently finished, Lucas Bergvall played in 25 of the 30 league matches, starting 11 of them and scoring twice, helping Djurgaden IF to finish fourth in the 2023 league table.

Djurgarden’s sporting director Bosse Andersson has already previously confirmed that discussions have taken place with Barcelona.

Swedish media reporting that Barcelona had made an opening offer in excess of £5m, only for Eintracht Frankfurt to put more than £7m on the table.

No mention of what Inter Milan have offered but the Swedish media reports say that Newcastle United are the latest of the four to make a firm bid, though no figure attached to the reported NUFC bid either.

There are also reported to be many other clubs showing interest, such is the perceived quality of the 17 year old midfielder.

Clearly, Djurgarden looking to maximise their return on the club’s most exciting young prospect.

Whilst you treat your average daily transfer claims regarding Newcastle United with the utmost scepticism, I wouldn’t be at all surprised if this one has real substance.

As well as first team recruitment, Dan Ashworth is heading up a massive initiative of identifying and signing the best possible young talent in the younger age groups as well, both in the UK and overseas.

Yankuba Minteh the most notable signing so far and the 19 year old has impressed on loan at reigning champions Feyenoord, both in Dutch domestic football and in the Champions League.

The Newcastle United owners have invested significantly in creating a worldwide recruitment network to help identify the best young talent.

Lucas Bergvall sounds like he would be a very exciting noteworthy capture, if Newcastle can fight off those others competing for his signature.