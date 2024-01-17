Transfer Market

Newcastle United make inquiry for Joshua Kimmich – Report

Newcastle United have made an inquiry for Joshua Kimmich, according to German media.

SportBild are the ones running the story and claim that Newcastle have asked about the possibility of signing the midfielder but have been told if he does leave Bayern Munich, it won’t be in this transfer window.

The SportBild report says that despite his current contract ending in only 17 months time, no significant moves have been made to agree an extension.

Joshua Kimmich is obviously a very talented midfielder who has starred for Bayern Munich and Germany for years.

However, even if you believed that he would be interested in a move to Tyneside, does this media report have any credibility / believability from a Newcastle United perspective?

Since the January 2022 transfer window when Newcastle had to buy experienced / older Premier League proven players to help instantly fight a relegation battle, the only new outfield signing aged older than 23, has been 25 year old Harvey Barnes.

The clear transfer strategy to spend the vast majority of the transfer cash on emerging players in the early years of their career, when transfer fees and wages will be far lower than a few years down the line. The idea being that if it works out, you buy in talented young players who not only help you win on the pitch but also help to massively increase the value of your squad. So that, especially in these FFP restricted times, if young signings are then sold in the future by Newcastle United, they will then be worth far more in terms of transfer fee AND be even more valuable than that in terms of stretching FFP flexibility.

As for Joshua Kimmich fitting this strategy, ‘slightly’ difficult to see how!!

In three weeks time, the Bayern Munich star will turn 29 AND he is reported to be on massive wages of over £300,000, more than twice as much as any current Newcastle United player.

Newcastle buying Joshua Kimmich would mean at least matching those kind of wages and paying a large transfer fee for a player whose value would then only go down.

If Bayern Munich were selling a 29 year old Joshua Kimmich in the summer, I think there would be plenty of potential new clubs in for him, but I can’t see any possibility of NUFC being amongst them.