Opinion

Newcastle United January transfer window – Looking forward to this

After the worst run of form under Eddie, the Newcastle United January transfer window opens.

He has hinted that any moves might be late in the window but what can we expect?

Both Eddie Howe and the Saudi Arabia PIF led Newcastle United consortium will have learned much from this season already.

We have taken on some of the best in Europe and have been minutes, even seconds, from moving on to the next stepping stone, ultimately slipping into the cold water at the death.

Everyone’s analysis might vary but after 10 matches in 30 days, the logic is confirmed, more games lead to more injuries and there is a need for extra depth. The situation has not been helped by Tonali’s suspension until next season.

We have often heard about the constraints of FFP. Until we get to see a few sets of accounts, we will not get to understand the revolution that has been taking place in the boardroom. What we do know is that the last set of accounts showed a wages to revenue ration of 94.6%. The picture may have been obscured by Ashley’s changing of the accounting period and the new regime changing back but we have obviously increased the wage bill. Amortisation has also significantly increased.

Until the next set of accounts are published, covering last season, we will not know for sure how healthy the situation was . We know that the season to 2022 showed an operating loss of £71.7 million, added to the previous year (to 2021) of £13.7 million with a ceiling of £105 million over three years, meaning that we were allowed a maximum loss last season (plus legitimate offsets) of around £20 million.

More will be revealed over the coming months but we don’t know which expenses can be scaled out with the investments in infrastructure, academy and women’s team.

Clearly, there are alternative potential solutions, one to cut costs, two to increase revenues, three a combination of one and two.

One thing to make clear is that as we have moved into this season, FFP restrictions mean that 2024 accounts replace the lower loss from 2021. This season is tight. For next season, it is that £70 million loss that drops off, suggesting that there is much more flexibility for 2024-25, hence loans with purchase options become attractive for this transfer window.

We also know that commercial revenues will have risen, notably shirt sponsorship from next season, commercial partners being added on a regular basis. UEFA revenues have been there this year after an absence of decades. However, given that Lewis Hall was signed on a loan basis, we can assume that things are tight.

By way of reminder, the costs that would appear in this year’s accounts are amortisation of players asset value, divided by the length of contracts. Their wages also need to be covered. If, for the sake of argument, extra revenues had been generated of £25 million, that means that we could pay up to £125 million in fees, minus wages for the rest of the season, subject to the maximum allowable losses.

Furthermore, any profit made on players sold are subject to the same multiple. Loans are effectively a straight cost.

Injuries have highlighted some key areas. Dubravka, who was solid behind a “compact” Rafa formation has nothing like the stats of Pope under Howe but his presence has coincided with the absence of Botman. It seems a struggle to keep two strikers fit. Almiron and Gordon have really had to play every game whilst the arrival of Miley onto the scene has been timely to say the least

As things stand, much may well depend on how long it can be expected before Anderson, Willock, Barnes and Jacob Murphy could be potentially back.

For the short term, whether it is genuine movement or the smokescreen, de Gea makes eminent sense, given that we are in striking distance, even if from behind, of qualifying for the Champions League next season. If that is achieved, then the move could be made more permanent.

Other noise has surrounded Kalvin Phillips, possibly initially on a loan, although it is hard to see Man City trying to accommodate a top four rival. A permanent purchase probably means that a player has to be sold in January but his role as a holding player allows more tactical flexibility.

It is arguable where the greatest need is but there may be some options that give value up front, such as Guirassy from Stuttgart, Ekitike from PSG, or another dip into the South American markets.

At this point, given the FFP constraints, which will morph into UEFA and Premier League P&S (profit and sustainability), we know that sales will be needed in our evolution. The new UEFA system can be argued to exaggerate the need to churn players to make a profit (against the book valuation of players). To simplify with an example, if Isak cost £60 million over a five year period, his amortisation is £12 million per season, making his book value after two years £36 million. Anything received above that is profit.

Who can be sacrificed? We need to consider book value of players bought under the previous regime, as well as the longer term evolution of the club.

Isak is our record purchase and we have had glimpses of his versatility, therefore probably beyond consideration. On the other hand, Wilson is at the other end of his career but his sale would be controversial, just as was Andy Cole who was ultimately replaced by Shearer and Sir Les. There may be an easy market, as there also was for Wood who came back to haunt us.

In defence, Dummett, let’s include Ritchie, are at the stage in their careers that they will not generate much revenue. We may well be expressing our gratitude for their service at the end of the season whilst enjoying their cover until their contracts expire.

Similarly, Trippier provides more expertise and leadership than his revenue potential. Defence is an area that can be argued to be able to wait for summer.

Bruno is rumoured to have an escape clause which would provide us with huge room for manoeuvre but is integral to our progress, at least until Tonali becomes available for selection again. Longstaff carries zero book value so is all profit but the Geordie core, not to mention his unheralded work gives us so much of a platform. Can the same be said for Joelinton, a revelation under Howe for his work rate, aggression and unleashed skill set?

Almiron’s energy would be missed but presents an opportunity for profit, given his length of time at the club. He could offer a healthy profit to supplement the transfer budget.

In short, we probably have to sell to buy and unpopular sale options will strengthen our position to invest in the longer term future. We are fortunate in having Eddie Howe as our manager, as with the likes of KK in the past, being able to add significant asset value to players. Given FFP and P&S constraints, the time to judge properly will be next season.