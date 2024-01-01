Opinion

Newcastle United injuries situation – Explaining just how bad to those wilfully misrepresenting it

When it comes to the Newcastle United injuries situation, fair to say there hasn’t been a lot of sympathy for NUFC and Eddie Howe.

I am absolutely fine with that.

Why would rival clubs and fans have any sympathy for the number of Newcastle United injuries, we don’t care if other clubs are missing countless players.

However, that is very very different to whether or not in the media you honestly report the Newcastle United injuries situation, the sheer number of players missing and how important they are to the team / squad. Report on the actual reality, rather than misdirect.

Over to our old mate Oliver Holt, who is the worst of a very bad bunch when it comes to hypocritical attacks on Newcastle United fans and Eddie Howe.

His latest disgusting cowardly attack on Eddie Howe (see HERE), saw him yet again ‘forget’ to mention that his employers DMGT (Daily Mail and General Trust) make fortunes every year from their relationship with Saudi Arabia state.

They even have an office in Saudi Arabia and the massive profits generated by DMGT there, help to pay Oliver Holt’s wages every week / month.

Come on Ollie, surely you must think that ‘small’ fact is worthy of a mention when you launch your next cowardly attack on Newcastle United fans and/or Eddie Howe. Or does being up front and showing transparency not matter to you?

Anyway, in that latest shameful attack on Eddie Howe, the hypocrite had this to say on the Newcastle United injuries situation.

Oliver Holt writing in The Mail – 29 December 2023:

‘….not a good look for the ‘richest club in the world’ to be languishing in ninth place….Tottenham, Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City are all coping with injuries to a host of players. When you have the richest owners in world football, you may find that whinging about absent players is not going to win you an awful lot of sympathy.’

This is how shameful so many journalists are, going for cheap shameless insults rather than even putting out any semblance of a truthful full picture on what is actually the reality.

In the summer, all of the ‘big six’ spent more on transfer fees than Newcastle United. That is on top of all of the half dozen already having playing squads that had each cost more to put together than Newcastle United.

All of these six clubs have far bigger wage bills than Newcastle United and far bigger revenues.

That is what Newcastle United are up against.

I laughed at the feature on The Mag on New year’s Eve, showing comments from Liverpool fans talking ahead of facing Newcastle United. One of them said that the Newcastle United injuries situation was the fault of the club’s owners, as they should have bought another four first team players in the summer. Yes, how stupid, why didn’t the Newcastle United owners just go out and buy four more first team ready players each costing £50m+ and also massively adding to the wage bill?

This is how thick so many people are and/or pretend to be, which is massively down to the way that journalists go on.

A Premier League club’s owners can be as rich as they want but they still have to stay inside FFP and other rules, unless of course you are Manchester City (as we wait to see if justice finally catches up with them with these 115 charges) or Chelsea (let’s see how their mad plan works out longer-term…).

So as the Newcastle United owners try to repair a decade and a half of a failure by Mike Ashley to allow any proper investment in the club, on or off the pitch, it is a massive challenge.

Newcastle United are still at an ongoing disadvantage when it comes to both how much they can pay their team / squad and how much money has been spent on transfer fees to assemble their squad.

NUFC are making progress BUT it is being done via paying lower wages and lower transfer fees than their rivals, mainly investing in younger players, who have years of potential improvement in them and who will massively increase in value if that improvement happens. Hence why Newcastle United target them now, rather than players in their prime who are older and will cost far more in wages and transfer fees.

Yes, dealing with the Newcastle United injuries situation would have been far easier, if only the NUFC owners had bought those four more first team players in the summer window, however, that is not reality.

Reality is that Newcastle United undoubtedly punched above their weight (revenues coming in, transfer fees paid for the squad, wage bill) last season and it would be a similar challenge once again this season, as Newcastle continue to try and close the gap on the usual six, on and off the pitch longer-term.

I think fair to say that everybody agreed last season that Eddie Howe had his team playing at a far higher level than the individual parts of that team would suggest.

That needed to continue into this season and the missing list of players stay manageable, especially as the depth of the Newcastle United squad is nowhere near that of those other six clubs, certainly by any measurement of transfer fees paid, past experience, wages they are on and so on.

A month ago, Newcastle United pulled off a remarkable trio of performances and results.

They did this despite basically having only eleven players AND these included a 17 year old who has been thrown in the deep end and thankfully proved to be able to do far more than just tread water, plus a club captain who’s also had to play every match despite having been pretty much totally sidelined by Eddie Howe and the vast majority of fans not thinking he is the level needed.

Anyway, this fantastic trio of results was achieved with the same starting elevens and Newcastle having these benches…

Dubravka, Gillespie, Karius, Parkinson, Dummett, Diallo, Alex Murphy, Ndiweni, Ritchie – Three goalkeepers, four teenagers with no experience, two veterans who are Championship level at best now.

Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, Hall, Huntley, Ndiweni, Parkinson – Two goalkeepers, four teenagers with next to no experience and one Championship level veteran.

Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, Krafth, Hall, Diallo, Alex Murphy, Ritchie, Parkinson – Two keepers, four teenagers, two Championship level veterans, plus Krafth.

These three matches were the 4-1 hammering of Chelsea, then cheated out of a win in Paris but still an excellent draw, then dominating Man U on 2 December 2023.

The final sick joke was then Nick Pope picking up an injury that means we will be lucky to see much of him, if anything, for the rest of this season.

I know most of you will be well aware of and sick of hearing it but then this latest run of seven matches in December that included six defeats HAS had everything to do with Newcastle United injuries.

For Oliver Holt or anybody else in the media to pretend that Newcastle United have been no more affected than the likes of Tottenham, Man City, Man U and others, is laughable.

That is even before you factor in the reality that Newcastle’s squad as far less depth than any of those ‘big six’ clubs for all the reasons listed above, basically MONEY, MONEY, MONEY.

Those six with bigger wage bills and more expensive squads than Newcastle United.