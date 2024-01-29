Transfer Market

Newcastle United have made an approach for Jacob Ramsey – David Ornstein

Newcastle United have now made an approach to Aston Villa for Jacob Ramsey.

The news (see below) comes from the very reliable David Ornstein of The Athletic.

Injuries (foot and hamstring) have restricted Jacob Ramsey to only four Premier League starts this campaign, however, last season he managed seven goals and seven assists (all competitions) from midfield.

He has always impressed when I have seen him against Newcastle United and scored in the 3-0 Villa win in April (2023).

The talented midfielder is only 22 and having already shown he can score and create goals in the top level, no wonder plenty of other clubs are interested.

So much is made of Newcastle United having little current room to manoeuvre FFP / PSR but as David Ornstein points out, Villa (as well as many others) are in a very similar position.

He says Villa have to bring in significant funds in this financial year (up to 30 June 2024) to avoid breaking FFP / PSR rules, so it isn’t impossible that they could contemplate selling Jacob Ramsey, or another big player.

The man from The Athletic says the summer may be more likely for any potential outgoing Jacob Ramsey deal and from the Newcastle United angle, we know that a player or more would need to leave NUFC for anything to happen this window, or balance the FFP / PSR by the end of June 2024, as is the case with Aston Villa.

The Newcastle United owners meeting at Alnwick Castle has left many Newcastle fans wondering if indeed there may be major drama late in this window. Rumours of course circulating around Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron amongst others and if either / both of them were sold, the extra FFP / PSR flex that this would give, would be way beyond the transfer fee(s) received due to their contract positions, if of course the NUFC owners chose to use that extra FFP / PSR extended flexibility.

David Ornstein reporting for The Athletic – 29 January 2024:

‘A player generating concrete interest is Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey, with the England Under-21 international catching the attention of numerous clubs in both England and abroad.

Newcastle United have made an approach for the 22-year-old as they attempt to bolster Eddie Howe’s side, although unless they manage to achieve a significant sale, he is likely to be beyond reach.

Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich are also among the sides to have made their admiration for Ramsey clear, so if Villa opt to let the academy graduate exit, they will not be short of takers.

That is a big ‘if’ because Ramsey has established himself as a key player and ideally this would not be a consideration, but funds must be raised before the end of June to stay compliant with profit and sustainability rules and that has alerted suitors, who believe offers above £50million ($63.5m) will at least be contemplated.

Should Villa decide to keep Ramsey, there are other ways in which the money could be found.’