Newcastle United goalkeepers – Small margins, big differences

It has been an interesting story with Newcastle United goalkeepers in recent times.

From making his debut on loan in February 2018, Martin Dubravka was pretty much undisputed number one for some four and a half years.

Then the Newcastle United goalkeepers situation was all change, summer 2022 Nick Pope came in and went straight to number one, with Dubravka taking it very badly, deciding to go and not play at Man U, rather than not play at NUFC.

That loan spell ended up a nightmare for all, with Dubravka cutting his loan season short and returning to St James’ Park in January. However, his only two Man U appearances had been in the League Cup, so when Nick Pope was banned for the Wembley final in February (2023), Dubravka was cup-tied.

Nick Pope outstanding since his arrival and of course remaining number one this season, despite some of the lunatic fringe claiming he should be dropped because his kicking isn’t as good as his habit of stopping the ball going into the back of the net.

Anyway, since his freak injury, Pope has seen Martin Dubravka come in and after a really poor start, has settled a bit and improved for sure. Maybe not back to what he is / was capable of at his best in the past, but certainly doing better as this run has gone on and his clean sheet at Sunderland probably his most accomplished performance so far in my opinion. Since returning I mean.

Anyway, an interesting new report has looked at all Premier League goalkeepers this season and they have, for me anyway, pointed to the levels of the Newcastle United goalkeepers.

With The Other 14 report looking at the save percentage of keepers at all 20 Premier League clubs so far this season in league matches:

As you can see, no surprise that Nick Pope finds himself towards the very top end, only two ahead of him. Pope with a save percentage of 73.6 per cent.

Martin Dubravka also showing what he is all about, a very decent level Premier League goalkeeper. As indicated by his 67.4% save percentage. Ahead of the likes of Jordan Pickford and half the other PL keepers.

In reality of course, you use reports / tables / stats such as these in tandem with all other information, especially what you see with your own eyes.

As it happens, I think these stats are pretty spot on in terms of indicating the levels of the two Newcastle United goalkeepers.

One of them outstanding and his stand-in, not bad at all.

However, those often small margins can often make big differences, especially in key moments / matches.