Opinion

Newcastle United goalkeepers issue getting ever more acute

I wrote something for The Mag on Newcastle United goalkeepers, shortly before Nick Pope’s horrific injury brought the curtain down on his season.

In that article, I advocated that he be replaced by the impressive James Trafford.

Maybe it’s my fault that Nick Pope succumbed in the six yard box at the Gallowgate for willing on a replacement?

If you believe in that hocus pocus nonsense, fill yer boots.

In the article, I explained that in my opinion, Pope was a fantastic shop stopper and I declared my admiration for those abilities and for the instrumental part he’s played in Newcastle United’s transformation under Eddie Howe.

I did however, draw attention to what I believe to be a weakness in his game, that of distributing the ball with his feet.

The comments section on The Mag can sometimes be an unforgiving place. The article went down well in part but there were many commentators that heavily criticised it. Often, I feel that some folk don’t get further than the headline when posting, which is fair enough, everyone being entitled to their opinion, however they might reach it.

The case for Trafford is that he can both stop shots and play with his feet. At 21, he’s a decade younger than Nick Pope.

A comparison with Pope from his time at Burnley might show that young Trafford has conceded more, but whilst both of those Burnley teams struggled at the foot of the division, the football philosophies of Sean Dyche and Vincent Kompany bear no resemblance, Kompany’s more expansive style perhaps offering opposing sides greater opportunities to breach the Burnley backline.

Like all of us, I really hope that Nick Pope makes a full and speedy recovery, but Pope’s injury has brought into sharp focus the shortcomings of what Eddie Howe has as back up to our number one and should Burnley fall through the trapdoor to the Championship, I hope he exploits that situation.

What of the next five months though?

It’s no coincidence that we have leaked goals like a sieve since Pope left the field in some discomfort against Man United in early December. I make it 18 in eight, and that’s before you count the four penalties that Chelsea tucked away at Stamford Bridge in the League Cup quarter-final.

After a successful loan spell that ran from January 2018, Martin Dubravka arrived on a permanent basis from Sparta Prague in the May of that year, a bargain basement purchase of around £4m, by Rafa Benitez.

I remember his debut, ironically against Man United, who will sadly feature again in this article. He kept a clean sheet with notable saves from Anthony Martial in the first half and another, right at the death from Michael Carrick, helping us secure a much needed victory, Matt Ritchie getting the winner that day. What I also noticed about Dubravka during that game was his distribution, which was certainly an upgrade on who he replaced, the often maligned Karl Darlow.

As perennial relegation fodder, Dubravka was one of NUFC’s stand out performers and considering the meagre fee that prised him from the Czech Republic, did a great job, playing between the sticks as part of a well marshalled defence under Benitez, whose defensive tactics might have been dour, but were necessary all the same given the dearth of top class talent throughout the rest of the team.

That was then and this is now.

Newcastle United had the joint best defence in the Premier League last season and the number of goals we conceded was frankly silly in comparison to recent campaigns.

Going back to when Eddie Howe first arrived, as we climbed out the relegation zone in early 2022, at times Dubravka didn’t exactly cover himself in glory, shipping five goals at the Etihad and the Tottenham Stadium being the stand out matches, although in his defence, those in front of him didn’t play that well either in both games. However, for me, it was his hapless positioning that allowed Alex Iwobi to grab a 99th minute winner at Goodison Park that shed the spotlight on why keeping Dubravka in goal just wasn’t going to wash. So no surprise that after we had condemned Burnley to their fate in May 2022, Eddie swooped for Pope, picking him up for a very modest £10m.

I’ll not dwell on the Man United situation which led to the Wembley selection last February, save to say that I read a piece in The Athletic recently where Dubravka at least expressed some humility concerning the whole shoddy episode. However, it beggared belief that he ever thought he was good enough to play for a side who deprived Newcastle United of silverware and finished above us in the league.

Speaking of the Cup Final, I didn’t think Loris Karius played badly. I don’t think he’s anywhere near Pope’s level, but it’s hard to tell, the lad has suffered terribly since that brutal evening in Kyiv in 2018 and that outing at Wembley remains the only competitive match he’s played for us.

Eddie clearly thinks Dubravka is the better option, he also puts him way ahead of the journeyman Mark Gillespie, but if the Slovakian is truly our number two, Eddie Howe needs to get a replacement in ASAP.

I’ll leave you with this thought.

There’s been a lot of praise for Dubravka from people who say that due to his heroics at Anfield, Liverpool could / should have had a fair few more.

When my son played in goal, he rarely won a MOTM award when his team won. Undoubtedly, there were a couple of occasions where this did happen, but those events were a rarity. In kids football, the keeper usually gets heaps of praise when their side ships a hatful of goals and the MOTM award is usually a function of the fact that the keeper is unusually busy and without them, their team would have suffered further embarrassment.

That is was what I saw at Anfield. And the reason why seasoned campaigners like BDB, Sven and Fabian look shaky all of a sudden is because they lack confidence in the guy that plays behind them.

We desperately need a clean sheet on Saturday, thereby guaranteeing we don’t suffer defeat in what is a ‘must not lose’ game.

Dubravka has managed only one clean sheet since returning to first team duty, that coming against a Fulham outfit reduced to ten men as early as the 22nd minute for Raul Jimenez’ red card.

I really hope he can get another at the Stadium of Light but as for his long term prospects, for me it’s a case of the jury has been out, deliberated and resoundingly returned its verdict. HTL.