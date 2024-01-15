Opinion

Newcastle United, Friends and the January loan market

Newcastle United are now just about halfway through the January transfer window.

When Eddie Howe and his players play their next Premier League match, there will be just over 48 hours of this transfer window remaining.

As things currently look, very unlikely that Newcastle United will be buying anybody.

Indeed, unless any NUFC player is sold, very difficult to see the possibility of any senior bought in players.

With FFP all the talk, along with many other clubs, Newcastle United having to make sure they don’t overstep the mark.

The expectation is that today (Monday 15 January), it will be announced that Forest face charges for allegedly breaking FFP rules, as well as Everton seemingly set to face more FFP charges, having already picked up a ten points punishment for a previous three year assessment of their finances.

Newcastle United were missing 11 players on Saturday and the cruel defeat to Man City, makes it eight defeats in the last NUFC matches (all competitions), so fans are understandably wondering if loan players might come in this month.

Eddie Howe was asked about this on Friday….

“I think there is value in the loan market.

“Although whether it’s value that we can utilise, is something totally different.

“I’m not sure there are many clubs out there that are willing to help us currently.

“To agree a loan deal, you need the club to agree to that deal.

“So we are in that moment where I’m not sure we have many friends in the market.”

As is the case these days with pretty much anything to do with Newcastle United, a lot of nonsense in the media when reacting to these Eddie Howe quotes.

The Newcastle United Head Coach wasn’t looking for sympathy, he was just basically spelling out reality.

Pretty much all the players that could be available as loan signings AND be good enough for what Newcastle United would need, are at a select group of clubs.

Basically clubs hoping to finish high up in the Premier League.

So as Eddie Howe indicates, why would any of these clubs be looking to do Newcastle United any favours?

Even if they don’t see Newcastle as a massive threat this season, they for sure see that potentially as the case in the seasons to follow.

The only way that these clubs would be considering ‘helping’ Newcastle United out, is if it massively benefited themselves.

So we are pretty much talking loan deals with a binding agreement to buy at the end of that loan arrangement.

Not sure how many, if any, of these players / deals would be available to Newcastle United even if they were willing to go down this route, but I think regardless of that, they will see far better value to be had in the summer window.

As for loan only deals, which players would / could potentially fit that bill for Newcastle United?

People might point to Kalvin Phillips but Man City wouldn’t be doing Newcastle any special favours and talk that any loan fee could be as much as £8m, with wages on top.

If such a deal did happen, it could end up costing Newcastle United more than half a million per Premier League match he’d play, before heading back to Man City and that cash not bringing any longer-term asset into NUFC.

Those towards the top end of the Premier League, when considering high quality players potentially going out on loan. Invariably they will only allow them to go out on straight loan deals, if going to other Premier League clubs they don’t see as a threat, or clubs playing in overseas leagues.

This is our reality.