News

Newcastle United fans look away now – Premier League form table updated ahead of Man City match

This (see below) is how the Premier League form table looks ahead of this next round of matches.

Newcastle United hoping to build on the FA Cup away derby hammering of Sunderland.

Eddie Howe’s side with a 5.30pm kick-off on Saturday at St James’ Park.

So here is the newly updated Premier League form table, which covers the past six matches for all teams, ahead of Newcastle United hosting Manchester City:

The last six results for Newcastle United with very latest one listed first:

Liverpool 4 Newcastle 2

Newcastle 1 Forest 3

Luton 1 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 3 Fulham 0

Spurs 4 Newcastle 1

Everton 3 Newcastle 0

Then the same for Manchester City and their last six PL matches:

Man City 2 Sheff Utd 0

Everton 1 Man City 3

Man City 2 Crystal Palace 2

Luton 1 Man City 2

Aston Villa 1 Man City 0

Man City 3 Tottenham 3

As you can see, Newcastle United now rock bottom, twentieth in this newly updated Premier League form table. Only Brentford having picked up so few points as well.

NUFC with only three points from one win and five defeats. Seven goals scored and fifteen conceded.

Whilst Man City are seventh in the form table.

They have 11 points from three wins, two draws and one defeat. Twelve goals scored and eight conceded.

This is how the Premier League table currently now looks on Thursday 11 January 2024:

It goes without saying that Newcastle’s recent Premier League form needs to be improved but a very tough match to kick it off with.

Man City haven’t been totally at their best in recent times but still a formidable obstacle for Eddie Howe’s side.

Eddie Howe’s side actually beat Man City in September despite the NUFC boss changing all ten outfield players, Pep Guardiola making far fewer changes for that 1-0 League Cup defeat.

Whilst as well as that League Cup victory, if you take the Premier League form back further, then maybe a more accurate indicator of what Newcastle United are capable of.

The Premier League results for the two sides from mid-September 2023 onwards show:

Manchester City: Played 15 Won 8 Drawn 4 Lost 3

Man City 28 points from their last possible 45

Newcastle United: Played 15 Won 8 Drawn 2 Lost 6

Newcastle 26 points from their last possible 48