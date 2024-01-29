News

Newcastle United fans look away now – Premier League form table updated ahead of Aston Villa match

This (see below) is how the Premier League form table looks ahead of this next round of matches.

Newcastle United hoping to build on the FA Cup win at Fulham.

Eddie Howe’s side with an 8.15pm kick-off on Tuesday night at Villa Park.

So here is the newly updated Premier League form table, which covers the past six matches for all teams, ahead of Newcastle United away at Aston Villa:

The last six results for Newcastle United with very latest one listed first:

Newcastle 2 Man City 3

Liverpool 4 Newcastle 2

Newcastle 1 Forest 3

Luton 1 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 3 Fulham 0

Spurs 4 Newcastle 1

Then the same for Aston Villa and their last six PL matches:

Everton 0 Villa 0

Villa 3 Burnley 2

Man U 3 Villa 2

Villa 1 Sheff Utd 1

Brentford 1 Villa 2

Villa 1 Arsenal 0

As you can see, Newcastle United now just a shade off rock bottom, nineteenth in this newly updated Premier League form table. Only Brentford having picked up so few points as well.

NUFC with only three points from one win and five defeats. Nine goals scored and fifteen conceded.

Whilst Aston Villa are seventh in the form table.

They have 11 points from three wins, two draws and one defeat. Nine goals scored and seven conceded.

This is how the Premier League table currently now looks on Monday 29 January 2024:

It goes without saying that Newcastle’s recent Premier League form needs to be improved but at the same time, a tough schedule to deal with. Including this Villa match, playing four of the top five in the full table in a seven match run, with three of those away from home.

Aston Villa haven’t been totally at their best in recent times but still a formidable obstacle for Eddie Howe’s side.

Villa needed an 89th minute penalty to win at home to Burnley in their last home game and an injury time equaliser in the previous Villa Park PL match against Sheffield United.

Eddie Howe’s side did of course hammer Villa 5-1 on the opening day of the season with Tonali, Barnes and Wilson amongst the scorers. What the NUFC Head Coach would give to get that kind of team / squad depth back available for the rest of the season…

Eight of the matchday squad that day back in August, were not available to Eddie Howe at Fulham on Saturday.

Newcastle United confirmed matches to early March 2024:

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

(Midweek of Wednesday 28 February 2024 – FA Cup fifth round will be played)

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)