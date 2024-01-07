Opinion

Newcastle United fans interesting bystanders – As Sunderland fans question own flag display

Newcastle United fans have become used to spectacular displays put on by Wor Flags at St James’ Park.

Something that all supporters can be proud of.

The numerous Newcastle United fans who donate the money to pay for the displays and most importantly, the group of dedicated volunteers who put so much thought, time and effort into making it all happen.

The rest of us turning up on matchday at St James’ Park and ‘doing our bit’ for five / ten minutes, whilst the organisers and their hardcore of helpers have put in so many hours of graft to set it all up and set it all out.

Heading down to mackemland on Saturday, I was intrigued to see what the Sunderland fans would come up with after having set a £17,000 target for their one-off display.

Sunderland fans had already questioned why the organisers ‘Spirit of 37’ had kept increasing the amount needed for this one-off derby display. Each time a target was reached a higher one was then set, raised eventually to £15,000 and then £17,000, but when many Mackems started to question the ever increasing amount needed, the organisers finally closed the total at £15,169, with ten grand of that coming from the club’s owner. Kyril Louis-Dreyfus.

So in reality, the Sunderland fans only managing to raise £5,169 for their biggest flag display of the season via crowdfunding.

However, those that had contributed, were keen to make their feelings known…

So thanks to the club’s owner putting up two thirds of the cash, what would a sizeable £15k pot of cash produce?

Well, watching on from the away end with the other 5,999 Newcastle United fans, I could see where the £169 had been spent, though not so sure about the other fifteen grand…

Sunderland fans as well have expressed their embarrassment at the state of their flag display and indeed, how it cost so much… with only the odd blind faith Mackem arguing against what we could all see with this cheap and not so cheerful flag display.

‘Me and those around me were stood holding up a red plastic carrier bag, cringing and laughing at ourselves

It adds nothing to the atmosphere, nothing to the occasion and although I’m sure your intentions are genuine, the fact you raised £17k and the result was this?

I’ll leave it there.’

‘Playing straight into the mags hands with comment like this against your fellow fans.’

‘Haha – playing into their hands?’

‘Well it’s not exactly supporting your fellow fan is it ? They spent hours setting this up and I thought it looked great.’

‘It looked bloody magnificent. And if you don’t like it then step up next time and do better.’

‘I was holding a red card that was used on the Remembrance Day display. It was printed on the back that it was for Remembrance Day!’

‘They only raised 15k. I do agree they need to be better organised and I’m not completely happy with them but at least they try mate.’

‘Every other team can do it no problem. But when we do it there’s an issue. Are we certain there ever was a display. Was money not just taken?’

‘Held it up for a minute then screwed it up and threw it away, waste of money.’

‘#WorBags’

‘Got to be honest, I’d be absolutely astounded to find out how that cost 17 thousand pounds.’

‘£17,000 lmao who was in charge of that? Sounds like a government PPE swindle.’

‘What happened to the other £16950?’

‘Was white tin foil more expensive than silver?’

‘Where is my money I donated no way did this cost you guys 17 k I want my receipt this was garbage.’

‘Great idea but the flag split and came off the pole too easily and then they were so slippery on the floor that I nearly fell over leaving- bit of a hazard. Need a new idea for the next one.’

‘Amazing no sportswshing involved. Genuine football fans keeping the soul of the region.’

‘Obviously can’t workout the appropriate sized lettering for the size of the stand, plus looks like you have upper case along with upper case.’

‘Not sure which was more embarrassing.. the score line or the flag & seat displays.’

‘Did that actually cost £17k?’

‘It looked fab well done everybody involved.’

‘Be nice if the pole didn’t break so easy. Waving it and it just rips off lol’

‘Sorry guys but that display was shocking. This was just amateurish.’

‘I don’t get it theyve missed the whole north stand so it isn’t even a full stadium and they’ve even reused cards from the remembrance day display how the hell does it total to 17k.’

‘Have you not seen how much home bargains charges for bacofoil nowadays?’

‘Why’s it like a 5yr old has wrote it.’

‘Out of interest, how much expertise do you have in the procurement of sufficient stationery to serve 38k seats? They did it – you didn’t. But in future perhaps we can leave you to sort it out, eh?’

If it is another eight years (or more) until Sunderland next host Newcastle United, then who knows if they can come up with something even more stunning than this effort on Saturday…