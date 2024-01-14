News

Newcastle United fans gutted with size of away allocation – Fulham v Newcastle tickets

An announcement on Sunday morning with regards to Fulham v Newcastle tickets.

Newcastle United’s statement (see below) saying they will be on sale from Monday, priced £40 for adults and less for concessions.

However, it is the number of Fulham v Newcastle tickets for away fans that is the big talking point.

NUFC say that in lines with the rules of the competition, Newcastle fans have been allocated 3,800 tickets.

Clubs are obliged to give at least 15% of the capacity to the away fans in the FA Cup and with Craven Cottage holding just under 25,000 fans at the moment, then 3,800 is in that 15% of capacity ballpark.

Their third round FA Cup match saw Fulham only attracting a crowd of 15,083 and that included 690 Rotherham fans.

Last season though, Fulham were at home to Leeds in the FA Cup fifth round and the home side won 2-0, for that match, Leeds fans were allocated 6,165 tickets for Craven Cottage.

Whilst earlier this season in the Carabao / League Cup second round in August, Spurs fans were given 5,500 tickets. In that competition, away clubs are only entitled to 10% of capacity as a right (unless the police / safety advisory group decide otherwise), so Spurs fans could have been given less than 2,500 tickets, yet got 3,000 more than that.

Yes, Newcastle fans have been given the bare minimum of tickets they were entitled to BUT gutted that we aren’t getting the 6,000+ that Leeds got last season.

I wonder if there will be any explanation as to why this is the case?

NUFC official club announcement on Fulham v Newcastle tickets – 14 January 2024:

Tickets for Newcastle United’s FA Cup tie at Fulham will go on sale on Monday.

Eddie Howe’s side travel to Craven Cottage for a 19:00 GMT kick-off in the fourth round on Saturday, 27th January and United have been allocated 3,800 tickets in line with competition rules.

Sales will open from 10am on Monday, 15th January to season ticket holders with 90 and above away points. Points will be reduced twice daily at 10am and 4pm, excluding weekends, subject to availability.

Following supporter consultation there will be a limited allocation open to season ticket holder ballot for those who do not meet the away points threshold. This ballot will go live after the final points drop and will be open for entry for 24 hours.

Supporters will be asked to input card details. If they are successful in the ballot, payment will be taken and the season ticket holder will be notified by email. Those that are unsuccessful in the ballot will not be contacted and will not be charged.

Tickets will be in the form of paper.

Prices

Adults (22-64): £40

Seniors (over-65): £20

Youths (18-22): £10

Juniors (17 and under): £5

Disabled: Half price in your age category and registered as such on Newcastle United’s ticketing system

There are just over 300 restricted view seats in the Magpies’ allocation; the restriction is described as supporting pillars in view and these will be £2 less than the standard price above.

Children under 14 are not permitted to attend unless accompanied by an adult aged 18 years or over.

Fulham FC turnstile staff may challenge anyone considered not to be a genuine concession and request proof of age. Please select the correct concession at the point of purchase and carry the appropriate ID on the day.