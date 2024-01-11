News

Newcastle United fans group release official statement after Fulham v Newcastle kick-off time announced

The Fulham v Newcastle FA Cup fourth round tie will be played on Saturday 27 January.

This was totally expected, as Fulham have a League Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool on Wednesday 24 January, then both Newcastle and Fulham have Premier League fixtures on Tuesday 30 January.

However, many Newcastle United fans furious with the competition organisers and broadcasters, for making it a 7pm kick-off.

NUST statement after Fulham v Newcastle date and kick-off time announced – 11 January 2024:

‘Once again we are appalled the lack of thought given to travelling supporters ahead of our FA Cup match at Craven Cottage.

A 7pm kick off leaves supporters with no option of catching a train home with the last train for Newcastle departing Kings Cross at 9pm, leaving thousands now looking for accommodation in London with only two weeks notice.

The financial and logistical burden imposed on travelling supporters by TV companies is shocking in an industry reaping huge profits.

It is always the fans who pay the price.

The loyalty of our supporters is once again being taken for granted in the knowledge that we will fill the away end regardless of the kick off time.

We urge the incoming football regulator to ensure that significant changes are put in place to ensure that fans are prioritised when it comes to TV scheduling of games.

Howay the lads!’

Newcastle United official announcement – 11 January 2024:

‘A date has been confirmed for Newcastle United’s FA Cup fourth round clash with Fulham.

The Magpies beat local rivals Sunderland 3-0 in the third round last weekend thanks to an Alexander Isak brace and a Dan Ballard own goal, with a trip to Craven Cottage their reward in the next round.

And it has now been confirmed that that tie will be played on Saturday, 27th January, with kick-off set for 7pm GMT

The match is also one of six FA Cup games to be selected for live television coverage over that weekend. United’s game agaisnt Marco Silva’s men will be shown live on ITV4.

Any further details regarding the fixture will be confirmed in due course.’

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of February 2024:

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 27 January 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (7pm) ITV4

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports