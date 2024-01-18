Opinion

Newcastle United away form – A bit of reality when taking out the hysteria

Newcastle United away form has been a big talking point this season.

No surprise after how things went last season.

Only three Premier League defeats away from home in the entire 2022/23 season.

The complete PL record on NUFC travels was Played 19 Won 8 Drawn 8 Lost 3 Goals For 32 Goals Against 19.

When it comes to Newcastle United away form overall this season in the Premier League, a very different story.

That 2023/24 PL away record showing Played 10 Won 1 Drawn 2 Lost 7 Goals For 16 Goals Against 22.

However, I think it is a bit too lazy to just write off Newcastle United’s performances totally this season, on the road.

This the Newcastle United away form (all competitions) in a period of over three months (after 2 September 2023 and before 7 December 2023):

AC Milan 0 Newcastle 0 (19 September 2023)

Sheff Utd 0 Newcastle 8 (24 September 2023)

West Ham 2 Newcastle 2 (8 October 2023)

Wolves 2 Newcastle 2 (28 October 2023)

Man U 0 Newcastle 3 (1 November 2023)

Dortmund 2 Newcastle 0 (7 November 2023)

Bournemouth 2 Newcastle 0 (11 November 2023)

PSG 1 Newcastle 1 (28 November 2023)

That run of away matches lasting over three months, saw some really good NUFC performances.

The bare statistics say Played 8 Won 2 Draw4 Lost 2 Goals For 16 Goals Against 9.

I think there were so many positives in so many of these away games, the displays against AC Milan, Man U and PSG showed great character as well as quality, whilst the Sheff Utd scoreline speaks for itself.

As well as the travesty of that Mbappe eighth minute of added time penalty equaliser, West Ham scoring in the 89th minute was a killer when Newcastle should have finished them off in that second half, Isak hitting the post etc (how many times have NUFC hit the woodwork this season?!!!).

Having led twice at Wolves that was also hard to take, although overall the home side deserved a point.

Newcastle United could / should though in that period have easily had four or five wins in the eight away game run.

Can’t argue that Newcastle didn’t deserve to lose against Dortmund nor Bournemouth but certainly the number of games in quick succession and lack of players certainly were a major factor as those two tough away games came at the end of a very busy schedule.

Nobody can argue that it hasn’t been a tough five or six weeks, both home and away, recently.

However, I think since moving into 2024, there are real reasons for optimism that things could be on the up again, including away from home.

It was a tough night at Anfield in and around the NUFC penalty area but I thought a big positive was how much threat Newcastle carried and the big chances created. Two great goal scored and it could easily have been four or five.

Whilst then total dominance at Sunderland and another three goals, which again could have been significantly more, such was the control United had. Then finally that excellent home display against Man City at both ends of the pitch, in the end the brilliance Pep Guardiola could put on from the bench, finding a way for them to win with some highest quality moments.

I think with Martin Dubravka looking far better with games under his belt and Eddie Howe with his first choice back four unit now in place, we can see very real possibilities of conceding far less goals, especially away from home.

Whilst at the other end, if we keep Alexander Isak on the pitch, he will be scoring for sure (five in his last four games). Plus Anthony Gordon and Miguel Almiron are looking back to form in recent games.

This two week break can only be a positive as well for them and others and hopefully Eddie Howe can see a few more returning from injury.

It would be great to see the Newcastle United away form back on track, a couple of clean sheets with a win at Fulham and at least a point at Villa would do very nicely to get NUFC heading the right way again.