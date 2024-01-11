Transfer Market

Newcastle United approach Bournemouth to ask about Dominic Solanke

An interesting Newcastle United transfer link to Dominic Solanke.

The Telegraph reporting (see below) that United have made an enquiry about the 26 year old striker.

However, the report stating that Bournemouth have told Newcastle they ‘will not sell him this month’, especially as they don’t have a lot of alternative striking options at the moment.

As with all transfer reports / claims, you believe what you want.

However, fair to say that certainly before next season kicks off, most Newcastle fans will expect another striker to have arrived.

Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson both have great goals per minutes records this season, but both have missed a number of games and at times Eddie Howe appearing to have been forced to play one of them when not fully fit, due to the other striker unavailable.

Whilst Anthony Gordon can be played as a striker as well, fair to say that he doesn’t look as effective there, plus basically Newcastle do just need a third striker regardless as to whether he can fill in or not. We also need Gordon in his best position.

Signing somebody who is both good enough to play at the level Newcastle United need AND that someone not pushing the FFP limits too far, is the conundrum.

Most fans don’t expect big money to be paid out in this window BUT as the likes of the Anthony Gordon signing showed, if somebody NUFC are hoping to land in the next summer window then does become available and at the right price, then maybe not impossible Newcastle could sign a striker in a sizeable deal this month.

Callum Wilson turns 32 next month and sadly, his injury issues aren’t disappearing with age. It would be great to see another striker added to both Isak and Wilson. Though then of course a case of keeping all three happy. Which is where I think European football of at least some description is so important, which at the moment looks in the balance for next season.

In terms of fitness / availability, Dominic Solanke is definitely ticking those boxes. He has started all 19 Premier League games this season and indeed, in these last three and a half seasons he has been available for 141 of the 149 Bournemouth league matches in that time.

The fact that Eddie Howe was the one who paid £19m for a 21 year old Dominic Solanke back in January 2019, gives this transfer tale an extra edge.

Solanke only started two Premier League matches that first half season but had a number of injury issues. However, he then made 32 PL appearances the following season (2019/20) including 17 starts, almost all of those starts playing as a support striker to Callum Wilson.

Dominic Solanke only scored three goals and got one assist as Bournemouth were relegated, with both Callum Wilson and Eddie Howe leaving.

However, the drop to the Championship saw the young striker find his feet as he developed into becoming the main striker. Scoring 15 and getting 8 assists in the second tier in 2020/21, then a very impressive 29 goals and 7 assists as Bournemouth were promoted in 2021/22.

Could he translate that second tier form to the top tier?

Dominic Solanke with only six goals last season but seven assists as well, not bad in a first season after promotion and at a club in turmoil for much of the campaign, sacking after only a few matches and an ongoing takeover finally happening in December 2022.

This season, Dominic Solanke really showing he is a Premier League striker for sure, just the one assist but 12 goals in his 19 PL matches and those including two against Newcastle United in a very impressive individual and team performance.

This season Solanke has signed a contract extension to the end of June 2027 and so Bournemouth in a very strong position on that front.

Interesting to see if Newcastle United are proved to have any real substantial interest in Dominic Solanke. He would be a major investment, costing far more than the £19m bargain price Eddie Howe paid for him aged 21.

However, if you want players good enough for what Newcastle United need, then cheap and cheerful transfer fees will be few and far between.

Not assuming anything but having now shown he can more than handle the Premier League AND score goals, Dominic Solanke will undoubtedly be targeted by other Premier League clubs this year, as goalscorers are what everybody wants.

If Newcastle United are indeed interested, then Eddie Howe already having a major connection to the striker and indeed with Bournemouth of course, could potentially prove major factors.

Mike McGrath writing for The Telegraph – 10 January 2024:

‘Newcastle have made an enquiry about Dominic Solanke but have been told that Bournemouth will not sell him this month.

Eddie Howe, the Newcastle manager, has been in the market for a striker to bolster his attack for the second half of the season and is a long-term admirer of Solanke, having signed him while manager at the Vitality Stadium.

The 26-year-old was signed from Liverpool five years ago in a £19 million deal and Bournemouth would stand to make a huge profit on their investment, but are determined to keep him at the club despite others showing interest.

Solanke has led Andoni Iraola’s attack this season and has scored 13 goals in 22 appearances. Iraola is understood to be reluctant to let any of his strikers go as Dango Ouattara and Antoine Semenyo are at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Wales international Kieffer Moore is his only other fit striker and he is reluctant to let him leave despite interest from several Championship teams.

Solanke, who has a long-term contract at Bournemouth, has scored eight goals in his past eight appearances and has helped push his club into midtable.’