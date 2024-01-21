Opinion

Newcastle United and this Premier League January transfer window – The truth

We have now reached day 21 of this Premier League January transfer window.

A lot has been said and written about Newcastle United these last few weeks but we have reached this Sunday morning (21 January 2024) with no transfer action, in or out, as yet.

Is it really any kind of a significant story that Newcastle United haven’t signed anybody yet in this Premier League January transfer window?

Well here is a bit of background information and a chance to look at the bigger picture.

The Premier League January transfer window of January 2023, saw Deloitte report a record (for PL clubs in a January window £815m spent.

Then in summer 2023, Deloitte reported a new summer window record spend, with Premier League clubs committing to a total £2.36 billion on new players.

It doesn’t take a genius to then realise, 2023 has easily been a record year in total, Premier League clubs spending well over £3 billion!

In the three weeks of this 2024 Premier League January transfer window, a grand total of three players have been bought, for a grand total of £34m!

There are 11 shopping days (12 including today) still to go before this window closes on 1 February 2024.

However, I think fair to say that it isn’t only Newcastle United who aren’t currently in a position to make massive signings, unless creating that possibility through letting players go first, to bring in cash and/or more FFP flexibility.

Premier League incoming signings so far in January 2024 – via BBC Sport:

5 January

Ben Brereton Diaz [Villarreal – Sheffield United] Loan

9 January

Timo Werner [RB Leipzig – Tottenham] Loan

11 January

Radu Dragusin [Genoa – Tottenham] £25m

13 January

David Datro Fofana [Chelsea – Burnley] Loan

17 January

Tom Holmes [Reading – Luton] Undisclosed (Reported elsewhere as a £1m transfer fee)

Sergio Reguilon [Tottenham – Brentford] Loan

20 January

Valentin Barco [Boca Juniors – Brighton] (Reported elsewhere as an £8m transfer fee)

Actually, there have possibly been more ‘name’ players going out from Premier League clubs to other leagues so far in this window…

Premier League outgoing deals in January 2024 so far:

Jadon Sancho [Manchester United – Borussia Dortmund] Loan

Eric Dier [Tottenham – Bayern Munich] Loan

Sasa Kalajdzic [Wolves – Eintracht Frankfurt] Loan

Donny van de Beek [Manchester United – Eintracht Frankfurt] Loan

Hannibal Mejbri [Manchester United – Sevilla] Loan

Alvaro Fernandez [Manchester United – Benfica] Loan

Hamed Traore [Bournemouth – Napoli] Loan

Ivan Perisic [Tottenham Hotspur – Hajduk Split] Loan