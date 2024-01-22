Transfer Market

Newcastle United and Al-Shabab reach provisional agreement on Miguel Almiron transfer – Report

It is now reported as an ‘exclusive’ that Newcastle United and Al-Shabab have provisionally agreed a move for Miguel Almiron.

This Monday morning report / claim coming from journalist Ben Jacobs.

Al-Shabab are currently eleventh in the Saudi Pro League and their summer 2023 signings weren’t as big name as many other clubs. Their two biggest summer signings were £15m for Habib Diallo from Strasbourg and £12m for Yannick Carrasco from Atletico Madrid.

Al-Shabab are not one of the four clubs that Saudi Arabia PIF took a 75 per cent stake in last summer, that quartet were / are Al Nassr, Al Hilal, Al Ittihad, and Al Ahli.

Journalist Ben Jacobs reporting – 22 January 2024:

“Exclusive:

“Al-Shabab and Newcastle have reached a provisional agreement over Miguel Almiron.

“It’s understood Almiron is open to the move but the deal is not done yet.”

As with all these (now daily!) claims of Newcastle United heading off to another club, who knows what the truth is with these Miguel Almiron claims. Same with Kieran Trippier, Calllum Wilson and whoever else we are seeing speculation around.

In nine days time it will be exactly five years since Rafa Benitez signed Miguel Almiron for £20m on 31 January 2019, whilst in 19 days time, Miggy will turn 30.

The current Miguel Almiron contract position is two and a half years remaining until end of June 2026.

This same journalist (Ben Jacobs) earlier today reported that Jose Mourinho had turned down the chance to become manager at Al-Shabab.