Newcastle 2 Manchester City 3 – Match ratings and comments on all Newcastle United players

We asked Davey Hat-Trick to give us his match ratings and player comments after Newcastle 2 Manchester City 3.

The way Pep Guardiola celebrated at the end of this game told you how close we came to getting something from it. For Newcastle fans, it was a choker. A goal in injury time gave Man City a win by the narrowest of margins.

Man City had an overwhelming share of the possession, too many shots to count, and a bench that few teams in the world can match. Indeed, it was two subs – Kevin De Bruyne (who is a world class footballer) and Oscar Bobb (who might be one day) – that won it for them.

Newcastle defended like their lives depended on it and even managed to get a few attacks going when they weren’t under siege. A couple of beautiful first-half goals sent us in 2-1 up and dreaming of glory. Even when City scored their second, it looked like we might hold on for a hard-earned point. However, they are champions of England, Europe and the World, and finally got the goal that showed how.

We gave them a heck of a game and I can’t criticise any of our players. Everyone gave what they could, nobody let us down, and with a bit of luck and fewer injuries (we only used one sub and that was with four minutes left), we may have got something out of the match. For sheer effort, I think we’d have deserved it.

Martin Dubravka – 7

Had to make a few good saves and had to be on his toes for the full 90-odd minutes. Couldn’t do much about the goals.

Kieran Trippier – 7

Got done by Bobb for City’s third but he had a really good game.

Composed on and off the ball and a calm head which was much-needed.

Fabian Schar – 7

Played well. Concentrated throughout and was less panicky on the ball than some of his teammates.

Sven Botman – 7

Didn’t let anyone down. Snuffed out a few City attacks, helped keep the defence in shape.

Dan Burn – 7

Did his best to keep tabs on Foden, who started on the left wing and then hardly went back there. Managed to get up the park a few times and provided a good assist for Gordon’s goal

Sean Longstaff – 6

Let’s be honest, our midfield was overrun, and our midfielders spent a lot of the game chasing shadows. Longstaff stuck to the task, was very disciplined, but didn’t make much of a contribution.

Bruno Guimaraes – 6

World class assist for Isak’s goal. Other than that. worked hard for little reward, along with everyone else.

Lewis Miley – 6

Worked hard, stuck to the plan, but didn’t have much influence on the game, but he’s 17 and City’s team (and bench) is stuffed to bursting with elite players. This game will have been good for him.

Miguel Almiron – 6

Was required to graft in defence as much as in attack and graft he did. Got into good positions once or twice but nothing to show for his efforts

Alexander Isak – 8

A beautiful goal, nearly another, and showed a lot of quality on the ball. He’s class.

Anthony Gordon – 7

A carbon-copy of Isak’s goal and showed more in attack than most.

Did OK but much of his job was to keep an eye on Kyle Walker.

SUBS:

Lewis Hall – N/A (Not on long enough to judge)

The only sub we used, which tells you how long our list of injuries is. Did quite well but not fair to score him.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Manchester City 3 – Saturday 13 January 2024 5.30pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 35, Gordon 37

Man City:

Bernardo Silva 26, De Bruyne 74, Bobb 90+1

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Man City 73% (69%) Newcastle 27% (31%)

Total shots were Man City 27 (11) Newcastle 12 (7)

Shots on target were Man City 11 (3) Newcastle 5 (3)

Corners were Man City 13 (5) Newcastle 3 (2)

Attendance: 52,190 (3,000 Man City)

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle team v Manchester City:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley, Almiron, Isak, Gordon (Hall 86)

Unused subs:

Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Krafth, A Murphy, Parkinson

