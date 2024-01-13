News

Newcastle 2 Manchester City 3 – Interesting independent ratings on the Newcastle United players

It ended Newcastle 2 Manchester City 3.

Eddie Howe’s side giving it everything.

It was just beyond cruel that the final whistle went without anything to show for their efforts.

Looking at the individuals in black and white, interesting to get an independent perspective on how this played out.

Whoscored ratings use data from every single Premier League match, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game.

Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.

Now whoscored have published their independent player ratings for this Newcastle 2 Manchester City 3 match:

If you want the story of the game…

Just look at who ended up man of the match in these independent automated rating.

Arguably the best midfielder / player in the world, Kevin de Bruyne (8.0) coming off the bench and two bits of magic bringing the equaliser and assisting the winner.

That winner scored by Oscar Bobb (7.4), who only had one Man City starter (Rodri 7.5) with a higher rating than himself, as he (Bobb) came on with only eight minutes left and scored a highest quality possible winner.

On the Newcastle side of things, I don’t think anybody was less than excellent, the commitment superb.

Dubravka (7.7) having an excellent game and four other NUFC players also rated 7.0 or higher, led by Gordon (7.4) and Burn (7.3).

Automated ratings though can have blind spots and for Schar (6.9), Botman (6.4) and Trippier (6.9) to all be rated less than 7.0 is laughable.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Manchester City 3 – Saturday 13 January 2024 5.30pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 35, Gordon 37

Man City:

Bernardo Silva 26, De Bruyne 74, Bobb 90+1

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Man City 73% (69%) Newcastle 27% (31%)

Total shots were Man City 27 (11) Newcastle 12 (7)

Shots on target were Man City 11 (3) Newcastle 5 (3)

Corners were Man City 13 (5) Newcastle 3 (2)

Attendance: 52,190 (3,000 Man City)

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle team v Manchester City:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley, Almiron, Isak, Gordon (Hall 86)

Unused subs:

Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Krafth, A Murphy, Parkinson

