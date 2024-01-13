Opinion

Newcastle 2 Manchester City 3 – Instant Newcastle United fan / writer reaction

Newcastle 2 Manchester City 3 – Saturday 13 January 2024 5.30pm:

Instant fan / writer reaction from some of our regular contributors on The Mag.

Nat Seaton:

‘We went toe to toe with the team that have won everything going in the past year and this with 10+ players unavailable.

Two great finishes had us believing that tonight might just be our night but it wasn’t to be.

An improved performance from us which is encouraging for the games to come.

Hard to take yet again with a goal in the 90s but we move on knowing that the next teams are not all going to be a Man City…’

Jamie Smith:

‘Getting a bit fed up of this conceding late goals like.

The performance for the first hour was one that deserved its lead against the Champions but we know the issue here.

It’s unsustainable to play a full game with 0 reinforcements from the bench and you sensed the exhausted starting XI was always going to concede the equaliser and subsequent winner.

Annoyingly we’re going to get pelted with headlines about how incredible Kevin de Bruyne is, while we are so restricted by the FFP that wasn’t an issue for them to buy him, that we need to name kids on the bench alongside Gillespie and Dummett.

I’d hoped this break would bring some respite but Eddie’s update suggests not, the injuries to Willock and Barnes are particularly irritating as they’ve been virtual non-participants and seem to never be healing.

I’d take Europa in a heartbeat now like.’

Jack Watt:

‘How brilliant were our lot?

They could easily have been overwhelmed but stood up and were counted.

We have so much character and quality.

Unfortunately, half of that is currently in the treatment room.’

Matt Busby said to Joe Harvey…:

‘No fresh legs.

Dead on our feet after 60 mins.

Nothing to bring on and both their substitutes scored.’

David Punton:

‘What a contrast between the first and second half.

We had been buzzing to go in ahead and then, sadly, tried to sit on it for the second 45 minutes – and we almost got away with it until De Bruyne came on.

Cruel game, football. Another late heartbreak for us to take.

There is no doubt they gave it everything with barely any attacking options in reserve.

Sadly, that’s yet another league defeat, albeit there isn’t any shame in losing to the reigning European and club world champions.

The manner of it stings though. We were so close.

Take the Mackem game out the equation, which was easy going against a championship side, and it’s a slump.

We need some fresh legs in while the window is open.

A word on FFP – City were able to build before the regulations pulled the ladder up for the rest of us.

We’ve won the lottery but it’s not paying out.’

Billy Miller:

‘Why did that have to happen?

Gutting for the lads, who gave everything.

De Bruyne is just another level.

Five months out and he comes back and scores and assists to steal a victory.

Our performance was loads better than some recent ones so we have to take heart.

Fantastic game, massive shame.’

Tony Mallabar:

‘Back when we beat City in the league Cup I thought the Bobb kid looked canny.

Direct, unlike Lewis mileycastle who now needs to take his game to the next level and get stuck in son!!!!

Although a throughly enjoyable game, Man City still a level above us, so hopefully they will kick on.

Please god don’t let luckypool win it.’

Paul Patterson:

‘Regardless of fitness and subs, let the opposition attack for 45 minutes…THEY WILL SCORE.’

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Manchester City 3 – Saturday 13 January 2024 5.30pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 35, Gordon 37

Man City:

Bernardo Silva 26, De Bruyne 74, Bobb 90+1

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Man City 73% (69%) Newcastle 27% (31%)

Total shots were Man City 27 (11) Newcastle 12 (7)

Shots on target were Man City 11 (3) Newcastle 5 (3)

Corners were Man City 13 (5) Newcastle 3 (2)

Attendance: 52,190 (3,000 Man City)

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle team v Manchester City:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley, Almiron, Isak, Gordon (Hall 86)

Unused subs:

Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Krafth, A Murphy, Parkinson

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of February 2024:

Saturday 27 January 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (7pm) ITV4

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports