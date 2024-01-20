Opinion

New Newcastle United accounts – Focus on investment and player sales

Much has been made in this transfer window of the recently released, latest Newcastle United accounts.

Easy headlines are made, suggesting that the club are forced to sell. What sort of state are we really in?

Of course, we have shown paper losses. Financial Fair play (FFP) has morphed into Profitability and Sustainability (P and S). UEFA have changed their own rules to focus on wages and player contract costs. The Premier League will inevitably follow UEFA.

The new system will restrict clubs to a maximum proportion of revenues that can be spent on a combination of wages (including coaching staff), amortisation (transfer fees spread over the life of the player’s contract) and agents’ fees. That proportion is currently 90% but reducing to 70% by 2025-26. As with FFP, deviation is allowed up to €60 million over three years, an extra €10 million per year if owners are investing rather than borrowing.

Other investments in academies, women’s football and infrastructure can be offset.

Back to the 2022/23 Newcastle United accounts.

Perhaps the most significant headline is that turnover went up by £70 million to £250 million. Due to that increase and despite bringing in new, more expensive players, the wages reduced as a percentage of turnover, down from 96.4% to 74.1%, despite an overall increase of £16.5 million.

Whilst the media focus has been on the overall £73 million loss, NUFC as a company actually made an operating profit of £20 million, before player amortisation. This opens our eyes to an alternative way of looking at the accounts.

As the squad has been improved, the overall amortisation cost rose from just under £50 million to almost £87 million. The book value of the squad was £262 million against purchase costs of £472 million, which might take a moment to sink in when you look at the players on the field. Their value has gone down by £210 million since purchased.

Conversely, the new owners have invested in, amongst other things, the training ground and Strawberry Place. These assets can be seen to have added to the book value of the club. Investment in players is treated completely differently to those other assets, perhaps fairly, perhaps not.

For illustration, let’s pick a couple of examples, our Brazilian midfield duo, whether current media reports are accurate or not. Some simplifying assumptions are made for illustrative purposes.

Joelinton was reportedly bought for £40 million on a 6 year contract (let’s say 5 given UEFA and Premier League rule changes). His amortisation becomes £8 million per year. If he is allowed to leave at the end of his contract, his value becomes £0 at the end of it. If sold after 4 years, his book value would be £8 million. If he is sold, let’s conservatively say for £20 million, the club will make a paper profit of £12 million. The accounts therefore understate his value if he is going to be sold, overstated if he sees his contract out.

Bruno, with a contract extension and a release clause becomes more complex. At first, his amortisation over 5 years is the same as Joelinton at £8 million. After 2 years, his book value becomes £24 million. If his new contract is 5 years long, that £24 million is amortised at just under £5 million per year. His amortisation cost is lowered. At the same time, his escape clause is speculated at £100 million. His true value, assuming that a European giant will be prepared to pay that, is grossly understated.

Since Trippier has also hit the news, he is worth a mention. Bought at a reputed £12 million over 2 years but speculated to have other add ons, presumably if we escaped relegation, taking his cost on a now extended contract to £20 million. A sale for over £10 million represents extra profit that can be used towards the first year of amortisation on a new player in a different position, Livramento (book value £32 million) and Krafth (book value £0) able to cover.

Similarly, the likes of Lascelles who have been on the books for a while have a minimal book value.

It is a requirement of the accounting systems that player values, at least in our case, are treated conservatively. Apart from the new owners’ first window, when experience was needed, the signing of players can genuinely be seen as investment.

The flip side of the coin can be seen at other clubs, notably at the moment with Everton and Forest, where players can be argued to have become liabilities rather than assets. Forest might defend themselves by saying that they sold Brennan Johnson a month too late, a warning sign for others.

Few will argue that the real value of our squad has been considerably enhanced. Because we can not revalue players who we have bought, at least until we sell them, the nature of the beast is that we have to extend contracts or sell players on a regular basis so that we can generate the paper profit required to be able to invest more and stay within Premier League and UEFA regulations.

Some forthcoming decisions, if press reports are accurate, may seem brutal or disloyal. Ultimately, whilst we can as supporters be grateful to players who have been a cog in our new history, we have to move on. Who would deny Trippier a shot at Champions League success with Bayern and give him a warm welcome when we draw them in a couple of years time?

The simple message is that behind what might appear to be a seismic loss, the underlying picture is immensely positive. Whether FFP or P and S, revenue growth shows every sign of being sustained. We have a manager who undoubtedly has added value to players. Our asset base is stronger than it might appear. We just have to accept that we need to sell to improve.