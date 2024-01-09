My reaction to the FA Cup fourth round draw
Underwhelming, is my reaction to the FA Cup fourth round draw (ED: Full draw below).
Another away tie and at a Premier League club, no less, Fulham v Newcastle United.
Okay, maybe not as tricky as a trip to Spurs or Anfield, but this is definitely losable, Fulham having recently turned over Arsenal in the league at Craven Cottage, which shows they’re capable of an upset.
Last month, I wrote an article for The Mag lamenting our poor away form and yet I draw some comfort from the fact that our away form has been quite inspiring in the cup competitions this season, where we’ve won two, drawn three and lost only once.
That’s if you discount the penalty shootout at Stamford Bridge and only consider 90 minutes worth of football that evening.
And here’s the thing.
If you are prepared to go that far, with a small leap of the imagination, our away record in cup competitions could be even better – maybe coming in at four wins, one draw and one defeat; injury time equalisers at Chelsea and in Paris denying us famous victories right at the death.
In a season where we’ve won at Old Trafford and the Stadium of Light, drawn in London, Paris and Milan and only really lost when facing the famous Yellow Wall at the Signal Iduna, I really don’t think we have anything to fear from our trip to Fulham in the FA Cup at the end of the month.
HTL
Full FA Cup fourth-round draw
Watford v Southampton
Blackburn Rovers v Wrexham
Bournemouth v Swansea City
West Brom v Brentford or Wolves
West Ham or Bristol City v Nottingham Forest or Blackpool
Leicester City v Hull City or Birmingham City
Sheffield Wednesday v Coventry City
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Ipswich Town v Maidstone United
Liverpool v Norwich City or Bristol Rovers
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City
Leeds United v Plymouth Argyle
Crystal Palace or Everton v Luton Town or Bolton Wanderers
Newport County or Eastleigh v Manchester United
Sheffield United v Brighton & Hove Albion
Fulham v Newcastle United
