Mike Williamson reminisces about Newcastle United days – It was incredible, loved every moment

Mike Williamson has been talking about his time at Newcastle United.

The former NUFC defender says he loved every moment of his time at the club.

Mike Williamson declaring ‘I tried to take it in, every time I walked out at St James’ Park.’

A great servant to Newcastle United, Mike Williamson is now showing he could well be a young manager to watch out for, as he focuses the kind of hard work and dedication he showed at NUFC, into coaching / management.

Taking over a terrible situation at Gateshead, he got them promoted and then competitive in the National League, against all odds.

Snapped up by MK Dons in October, Mike Williamson doing an astonishing job.

The League Two side had picked up only four points in their last eight games, MK Dons have now picked up 26 points from their last possible 33.

He has recently led them to four league victories on the bounce, a run of form that saw Williamson awarded League Two Manager of the Month for December 2023.

MK Dons are currently in seventh spot, into the play-offs, plus they have at least one game in hand on all the clubs above them.

Mike Williamson talking to Sky Sports about his Newcastle United days – 18 January 2024:

“Just kept my head down, kept working as hard as I possibly could.

“I was fortunate enough to make my Premier League debut against Wayne Rooney at Old Trafford.

“A by-product of what I am doing here (at MK Dons), just wanting to coach that, from somebody who didn’t have a great deal of self-belief, but did have an endeavour to work hard and stay with it… and did manage to make a few appearances for Newcastle off the back of it, which I am proud of.

“It was incredible (at Newcastle United), loved every moment and tried to take it in, every time I walked out at St James’ Park.

“Again, I love the highs, having to win games, last game of the season to stay in the Premier League, derbies, games at Old Trafford and Anfield.

“Some fantastic challenges.

“Also, I have enjoyed the tough times, because there is high expectation there and when you are not doing well you can hear it, so you have to develop that thick skin.

“Channel Tunnel kind of mindset, get your head down and just have that belief in yourself.”