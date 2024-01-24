Transfer Market

Miguel Almiron has sell-on clause if Newcastle United transfer him that would reduce fee – Report

A lot of speculation now that Miguel Almiron could leave Newcastle United in this January transfer window.

That speculation claiming that clubs in Saudi Arabia and elsewhere are interested in buying the Paraguay international.

Whilst of course all kinds of rumours / reports that Newcastle United might be prepared to sell a squad player or two (not the very best players) in order to give them the FFP / PSR flexibility in order to bring in transfer targets.

Interesting then to hear claims of a sell-on clause for Miguel Almiron…

Journalist Tom Bogert (‘MLS and USMNT Insider for The Athletic’) via his Twitter account – 22 January 2024:

“Former Atlanta United star and subject of MLS league-record outbound transfer ($27m) Miguel Almiron may be off to Saudi.

“Big scoop by my guy Ben Jacobs.

“Almiron’s move to Newcastle has been successful. Career-best 11 goals last season.”

Journalist Ben Jacobs via Twitter – 22 January 2024:

“Exclusive: Al-Shabab and Newcastle have reached a provisional agreement over Miguel Almiron. It’s understood Almiron is open to the move, but the deal is not done yet.”

Tom Bogert – 23 January 2024:

“Sources: Atlanta United has a sell-on clause as part of the deal to transfer Miguel Almiron to Newcastle. Believed to be around 20-25%.

“Could get a payday on the back of a potential Almiron transfer to Saudi if it happens.”

Rather bizarrely, I have seen some Newcastle United fans taking this as meaning that if NUFC did sell Miguel Almiron, they would only bank 75-80% of any transfer fee.

It would be the first time I have heard of such a thing, as all sell-on clauses I have read / heard about, refer to a percentage of any PROFIT if that player is then sold on.

I hardly think Mike Ashley agreed to Newcastle United buying Miguel Almiron for a widely reported £20m on 31 January 2019, only to then have the possibility of say Miggy having not settled and then maybe leaving for maybe £15m in the following transfer window AND losing £4m of that transfer fee back to Atlanta / MLS etc.

So I think it is a bit of a red herring, to talk about a sell-on clause potentially meaning Newcastle United would have that as a reason not to sell Miguel Almiron, if they were interested in doing so. If say a club offered / paid £20m then Newcastle United would bank it all. Whilst if as rumoured Newcastle United would only sell Almiron if a club offered £30m, then if indeed such a 20-25% sell-on clause did exist on any profit, then NUFC would only lose £2m / £2.5m at most of any transfer fee.

As to who would be to blame if Newcastle United did have to give up anything out of a Miggy transfer fee, look no further than NUFC CEO Darren Eales!

As you can see below, he was the one at the time who was in charge at Atlanta and if you recall, negotiations went on for weeks as he / they drove a hard bargain. The reported £20m fee that Newcastle United eventually paid, not only broke the MLS record for a player sold, it was said to at least double the previous record.

The Mag report – 31 January 2019:

Atlanta United have released their own official statement after Miguel Almiron was officially unveiled at 2.30pm (UK time) as a Newcastle United player.

Whilst the transfer is a new Newcastle United club record fee.

Atlanta United also confirmed that it is a new MLS record fee for a player sold by a club in America.

Their classy statement praises every aspect of Miguel Almiron’s involvement with the club.

Everything he has given the MLS club off the pitch, as well as on it.

Not forgetting the record transfer fee banked!

Whilst many clubs look to add extra star quality via signings such as Rooney, Lampard, Beckham and Ibrahimovic.

Atlanta United believes their investment in Miguel Almiron these past two years, validates the alternative route they are taking, signing promising younger players and helping them to develop, with the eventual aim of selling them on to clubs in Europe, then reinvesting the money, thus helping the club to progress and get stronger.

Atlanta United Official Statement after selling Miguel Almiron to Newcastle United:

Atlanta United today announced it has transferred Miguel Almirón to Newcastle United of the English Premier League for an undisclosed fee that breaks the league’s all- time record.

Since joining prior to the club’s inaugural season in 2017, Almirón was a two-time MLS Best XI selection, a two-time MLS All-Star, the 2017 Newcomer of the Year and a two-time finalist for the Landon Donovan MVP award.

“First and foremost, we want to thank Miguel for two incredible years with Atlanta United, culminating in winning MLS Cup last season,” Atlanta United President Darren Eales said.

“When we recruited Miguel, we knew he was a fantastically talented player, who could achieve success in Atlanta, develop his game further, and, if he wished, move to a top European League.

“Two years later, we couldn’t be happier with what Miguel has contributed to the club, and that he is realizing his dream of playing in the Premier League.

“He is a committed athlete who gives his all to the game and is loved by our fans as a player and as a person. We wish him nothing but the best in his career.”

In two seasons, Almirón appeared in 70 matches across all competitions and scored 22 goals with 30 assists. He was one of only two players to be selected to the MLS Best XI list in both 2017 and 2018, joining teammate Josef Martinez, and was the only player in the league to be named a finalist for the MVP award in each season.

During the 2018 season, Almirón scored a career-high 12 goals and added 14 assists. He finished second in MLS MVP voting behind Martinez. In addition to the Best XI and All-Star selections, Almirón was named the MLS Latin American Player of the Year, the MLS Player of the Month in April and was a seven-time MLS Team of the Week selection.

In the 2017 season, Almirón scored nine goals and added a team-high 14 assists during his first season in MLS. Like 2018, he was voted an All-Star, a Best XI selection, and a finalist for the MVP award, while winning the league’s Newcomer of the Year.

He was also named the No. 1 player on MLS’ 24 under 24 list in 2017. He was also a two-time MLS Player of the Week, seven- time selection to the MLS Team of the Week, and won MLS Goal of the Week on three occasions.’

“This is also a landmark day for Atlanta United,” said Eales.

“We not only shattered the league transfer fee record, but gave proof of concept for our original club model of signing top young players and giving them a chance to thrive and develop.”