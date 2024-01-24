Opinion

Miguel Almiron and that £30m valuation

At the start of the week we saw Miguel Almiron become yet another Newcastle United player claimed to be the subject of interest from elsewhere.

When journalist Ben Jacobs put out his ‘exclusive’ (see below), claiming that Saudi Pro League club Al-Shabab had reached ‘provisional agreement’ with Newcastle United, it wasn’t only NUFC fans who took a keen interest.

As usual, people who have no connection with Newcastle United keen to have their say, such as this Man U clown (also see below), claiming issues to do with common ownership of the two clubs and how this would mean any potential transfer fee for Miguel Almiron would need to be approved by the football authorities.

The only minor issue with this transfer discussion of course, was the fact that Newcastle United and Al-Shabab are NOT ‘sister’ clubs. Saudi Arabia PIF have a 75 per cent stake in four Saudi Pro League clubs but NOT Al-Shabab. Details do matter…

Anyway, no sign of this ‘provisional agreement’ having any truth in it so far but the conversation has continued and as always, you never know who / what to believe?

Amongst the subsequent claims I have seen, are that Newcastle United supposedly value Miguel Almiron at £30m and that Al-Ahli are allegedly interested in signing the NUFC winger. They are actually one of the four clubs in the Saudi Pro League that PIF do have a 75 per cent interest in. So if by chance Miggy did go to that club, his transfer fee would need to be approved.

Al-Ahli is if course where ASM went in the summer for a widely reported £23m. Back then we had loads of nonsense claimed by idiots claiming Newcastle United / Saudi Arabia PIF were cheating with this deal. Quite pathetic, deals are still allowed between clubs that have common ownership, it is just the level of transfer fee that comes under scrutiny. If you had asked 100 random football fans what ASM was worth before that deal happened, I can guarantee you that next to none of them would have said less than £23m and indeed the vast majority would have said a fair bit more than that price. Especially when this was happening in the biggest spending transfer window ever in world football.

So what is Miguel Almiron worth?

Our Man U ‘expert’ reckons (see below) that if Newcastle United agreed a deal to sell Miguel Almiron to a club they also had ownership in, the football authorities could decide his true value was as low as £8m.

I love this. This from somebody who supports a club that paid £80m+ for each of Anthony and Jadon Sancho…

In the real world, what is Miguel Almiron worth?

Well put it this way.

Imagine if Newcastle United were looking for a winger and identified one that had over 50 caps for his country, had played week in week out in the Premier League these past five seasons, had Champions League experience, was a key player last season scoring 11 goals from the wing from 29 PL starts as his side finished fourth, hard work is undisputed, stiff first choice for his PL club, still has two and a half months left on his contract, almost none of his goals are tap-ins – more often than not spectacular, the only PL players (who aren’t main strikers) to outscore last season were Martinelli, Odegaard, Barnes and Saka, super fit and rarely ever injured…

Yet you could potentially get him for £8m???

From the start of last season, Miguel Almiron has started 58 matches (all competitions) and had 22 direct goal involvements (scoring 16 and six assists). This is on top of all his relentless hard work and the fact that as well as his assists, he is directly involved in many other goals, especially via his link up with Kieran Trippier on the right side.

Like anything else, a player is worth at any particular time, what a club is prepared to pay.

With the way transfer spending has gone in recent times, I don’t see any reason to suggest why Miguel Almiron couldn’t / wouldn’t be worth £30m, whichever club was buying him.

My article on The Mag on Monday (22 January 2024):

The Saudi Arabia PIF led takeover of Newcastle United happened over two years ago now.

On 7 October 2021, Mike Ashley finally handing the keys to St James’ Park over after a decade and a half of dragging NUFC into the gutter.

A £305m buyout saw the Saudi Arabia PIF pay £264m for an 80 per cent stake in Newcastle United, with the Reuben family and Amanda Staveley equally sharing the other 20 per cent / £61m stake, with 10 per cent each.

As this 2024 January transfer window progresses, all kinds of Newcastle United related claims.

Including this one from journalist Ben Jacobs on Monday 22 January 2024:

‘Exclusive: Al-Shabab and Newcastle have reached a provisional agreement over Miguel Almiron. It’s understood Almiron is open to the move, but the deal is not done yet.’

Just like all the other media claims, who knows how much truth, if any, there is in this latest NUFC transfer tale.

However, regardless of that, I was interested in this reply on Twitter to Ben Jacobs’ Almiron claim.

Manchester United fan The Swedish Rumble replying with (His Twitter bio says: ‘Business lawyer, interest in sports law, UEFA regulations, Public M&A and MAR expert, Manchester United, #GlazersOut, CollaboratorsOut, Manchester United Family, Fan of @SwissRamble’):

‘Newcastle needs money so its sister club, Al-Shabab, steps up and buys Miguel Almiron?

Extremely fishy?? A few thoughts below, and also some clarifications on MCO-transactions and how the PL clubs differ from clubs like Leipzig and Salzburg.

So is this cheating by Newcastle? Nah, hold your horses. The new “Fair Market Value Assessment Protocol” for “Player Registrations” (appendix 19) actually got some teeth.

To a significant extent, these rules in practice makes the club responsible for “proving” that the price offered is “Fair Market Value” — if they want to receive any type of significant fee for the player.

Newcastle’s sale of Allan Saint-Maximin is a good example, they ended up being allowed to sell him for app. £24m, after going back and forth a few times. ASM does not have impressive stats, but he is a very entertaining player and strong individually, if used right, he can have a big impact on a game. I can’t have any complaints on the valuation of him. Looking at stats and a broader sample size of European transfers, he is probably a 15-20m GBP player. Add his special abilities and you can get that price up a bit, and £24m seems fair. It’s what I think they would get on the market, somewhat. But we all know that its volatile, neither 15m nor 35m could be ruled out. ASM was just 25-26 y/o when they sold him.

Given that Almiron is older, 29 y/o, and only have one solid PL season from a stats point of view, albeit him being a really hard worker, I think NUFC is going to have a hard time convincing the valuation board that Almiron is worth more than £15-20m, and it could possibly go down towards £8-12m. We will see, the system is fairly new so we can of course not know for certain — but the result of the ASM transfer was promising.

If another external club comes in and bids for the player — its of course evidence of the players value.

But wait a minute, Leipzig was allowed to buy Benjamin Sesko for £20m from Salzburg when half of Europe would have been prepared to pay £40-50m for him? How could they convince UEFA that £20m was FMV?

They don’t have to, and this is a difference between UEFA rules and the PL rules. Under the UEFA rules, a transaction must be — valued — at FMV. So Salzburg could have sold Sesko for a case of 24 beers, but they have to report it as a 40m transaction to UEFA in the perspective of the FFP.

Under the PL rules — clubs are not allowed to execute a transaction with a related party below the transaction’s FMV.

Does this have a big impact? Does it make it a lot less valuable to be part of a MCO group for a PL club?

Nah, not on paper at least. Owners are still allowed to gift money to a club (albeit it won’t impact the club’s FFP position). If Leipzig had a sister company in Saudi Arabia and owned Almiron, yes, they could sell Almiron to SA and get a 40m payment, but they could only use 15m (if that is Almiron’s FMV) when calculating its FFP position and the remaining 25m would be seen as an owner’s contribution. Newcastle can only sell Almiron for 15m to a Saudi club, but if its owner wants to, it can pay Newcastle an additional 25m as an owner’s contribution in connection with the transfer.’

A shame this Manchester United fan doesn’t list ‘research’ or ‘checking facts’ amongst his interests. He is certainly no Swiss Ramble…

You see, unlike the excellent Swiss Ramble who gives great attention to detail, The Swedish Rumble not quite so much.

The ‘small’ detail this Man U fan has overlooked / ignored, is that Al-Shabab are NOT a sister club of Newcastle United’s.

Al-Shabab have no shared Saudi Arabia PIF ownership with Newcastle United.

In June 2023, Saudi Arabia PIF did indeed take a 75 per cent share in four Saudi Pro League clubs but they were / are Al Nassr, Al Hilal, Al Ittihad, and Al Ahli. Not Al-Shabab.

As well as all the sheer hatred and vitriol you hear / read aimed at Newcastle United and NUFC fans, you also have so much written / said that is just plain nonsense.

People getting on their high horse like this Man U fan and can’t even get the basics right.