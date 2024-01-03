News

Michael Beale Newcastle United press conference – Sunderland players want to go on and play Champions League

The Michael Beale Newcastle United press conference has taken place.

The Sunderland boss talking to journalists ahead of Saturday’s game.

Beale is just over two weeks into the job at the lower league club.

Michael Beale Newcastle United press conference – 3 January 2023:

“We have to just focus on ourselves and the work we are doing.

“We have a really young and ambitious team, that is doing well in the Championship.

“It is important that we bring the best version of ourselves this week.

“They are young players and there is a lot of ambition in our dressing room, from players who want to go on and play in the Premier League and Champions League.

“They are coming up against a team [Newcastle United] at the weekend who have been heavily invested in for that and have played in the Champions League this season.

“What an opportunity it is for those young players to go and get feedback and make our fans proud.

“It is a fantastic occasion, to be the first one in seven years, but it is important we respect the derby and also play our normal game.

“I’m really looking forward to the game.

“Everyone has been since the draw came out.

“I arrived at the club after the draw was made but you could feel the anticipation building and now we are finally at game week.

“On both sides, everyone is looking forward to the game.

“It is the first derby in seven years which is far too long but it is the beauty of the FA Cup that has brought the game for everybody.

“It’s one that everyone in the nation will be watching, so it’s a great game to be involved in.

“Everyone is optimistic and looking forward to it.

“I think the whole nation is, not just the people in the North East and the supporters of the two clubs.

“It is the tie of the round and one for everyone to look forward to.

“We have to trust ourselves and trust the work we have been doing.

“There is a reason that we are riding high in the Championship and there is a lot of good work going on.

“We need to take the emotion out of it as much as we can and play the game that is in front of us.

“We have young players in our squad that are showing up really well at the moment.

“This is a great opportunity for them to go and show again against a team who may not have good results of late but let’s not fool ourselves, this Newcastle United squad is a very good one.”