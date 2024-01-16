News

Micah Richards points to crazy Newcastle United players statistic – This is the reality

Micah Richards has been talking about Newcastle United.

The former Manchester City pointing out the reality of the situation at St James’ Park.

What Eddie Howe has been faced with this season.

BBC Sport pundits Micah Richards and Glenn Murray talking on Match of The Day after Newcastle 2 Manchester City 3:

Micah Richards:

“I think Newcastle United just need a bit of stability.

“They have used 30 players this season.

“That is way too many to have a settled team.

“I also have to give them a little bit of an excuse with the injuries they have had, tough.”

It has been a crazy season with so many Newcastle United players needing to be used, due to the list of first team members missing, week after week, month after month.

If you don’t believe that Micah Richards statistic, this is that list of 30 Newcastle United players used (so far!) this season:

Dubravka, Trippier, Dummett, Botman, Schar, Lascelles, Joelinton, Tonali, Wilson, Gordon, Ritchie, Targett, Isak, Barnes, Krafth, Hall, Livramento, Pope, Jacob Murphy, Almiron,, Willock, Anderson, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Dialo, Alex Murphy, Ndiweni, Parkinson, Lewis Miley

Glenn Murray:

“For me, I think Newcastle United are almost a victim of their own success.

“They did amazingly last season and I think they probably overachieved.

“They are two points off seventh if you take a step back and take the emotion out of it.

“I think if they get into a European competition that would be success for Newcastle United.”

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Manchester City 3 – Saturday 13 January 2024 5.30pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 35, Gordon 37

Man City:

Bernardo Silva 26, De Bruyne 74, Bobb 90+1

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Man City 73% (69%) Newcastle 27% (31%)

Total shots were Man City 27 (11) Newcastle 12 (7)

Shots on target were Man City 11 (3) Newcastle 5 (3)

Corners were Man City 13 (5) Newcastle 3 (2)

Attendance: 52,190 (3,000 Man City)

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle team v Manchester City:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley, Almiron, Isak, Gordon (Hall 86)

Unused subs:

Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Krafth, A Murphy, Parkinson

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of February 2024:

Saturday 27 January 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (7pm) ITV4

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports