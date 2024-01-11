News

Metro warning for fans travelling to Newcastle United v Manchester City on Saturday

Newcastle United fans are reminded to allow plenty of time to get to Saturday’s Premier League game against Manchester City at 5.30pm on Saturday, 13 Jan, due to a planned line closure on the busiest section of the Tyne and Wear Metro system.

Nexus, the public body which owns and manages Metro, has buses replacing trains all this weekend between South Gosforth and Haymarket to allow for major signalling works which are needed to complete the new Gosforth Metro Depot.

Replacement buses will be running and customers are reminded to plan ahead and allow more time to make their journey through the affected area, especially those fans heading to St James’ Park for the game.

Stuart Clarke, Metro Infrastructure Director, said “There is no good time to close a large section of the Metro system and I apologise in advance for the inconvenience this will cause customers.

“We will ensure there are good replacement bus services running when the Metro line is shut. We advise customers to plan their journeys in advance before travelling and allow plenty of extra time.”

A full list of line planned Metro closures can be found at www.nexus.org.uk

Live updates can also be found on the Tyne and Wear Metro’s X page (formerly Twitter) @My_Metro