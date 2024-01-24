News

Martin Dubravka future discussed by his agent

At the end of this month it will be six years since Martin Dubravka arrived at St James’ Park.

Impressing on loan and then the deal made permanent, yet another Rafa Benitez bargain signing.

David Zika is the agent representing Martin Dubravka and he says neither the club nor the keeper will be interesting in a transfer this January window.

Martin Dubravka turned 35 nine days ago and when it gets to the summer he will have only one year left on his current NUFC deal.

With the keeper’s agent saying that this is when he expects decisions to be made, with a number of factors set to play a part in deciding whether Martin Dubravka will still be at Newcastle United next season.

Martin Dubravka’s agent David Zika talking to Sport.sk:

“He [Martin Dubravka] is back in goal, he’s doing well, he’s expressive and he’s in the eye.

“However, the paradox is that although he is doing well individually, Newcastle are not doing well in terms of results.

“On the other hand, he has even more work to do in matches.

“If we are to speak from the point of view of the fans and the Slovak national team, then from this point of view it is excellent .

“He regularly starts and has confidence, which he also values.

“By nature, he is such a ‘bulldog’ and a pro, so he puts everything into it.

“It can also be seen on the field, and from this point of view, a transfer would not even make much sense [in this transfer window].

“We think Newcastle wouldn’t even let him go now.

“Maťo [Martin Dubravka] is satisfied that he has the necessary minutes, but the truth is also that if Nick Pope comes back, United will have two quality goalkeepers and only one can play.

“I dare say that he will finish this season in Newcastle.

“I personally think, and we talked about it with him, that now he has excellent ‘timing’ for everything. He’s playing, he’s getting better and better in every game, then the European Championships will come and he’ll only have a year left on his contract.

“If he wins the championship in Germany, he can get into an excellent position and either negotiate better conditions in Newcastle, or he will look for another challenge, but we are already ahead of that.

“I can imagine that Newcastle will offer him a contract extension for a year or two.

“In England, goalkeepers mature like wine and their loyalty is viewed very positively. However, it is not excluded that Maťo will want to look somewhere else.

“He is working to make his position as good as possible during the summer,” he adds.

“It is not excluded that he would move within England as well.

“Everything will depend on him.

“If he has the appetite and is healthy, I can imagine that he can play at the highest level for 4 or 5 more years.”