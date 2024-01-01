News

Mark Lawrenson has his say on Newcastle United situation heading into 2024

Mark Lawrenson has been talking about Newcastle United.

The former BBC Sport pundit looking at the NUFC situation as we move into 2024.

Newcastle taking on Liverpool tonight.

A big game at Anfield for both sides.

Mark Lawrenson speaking to Paddy Power ahead of Liverpool v Newcastle:

“They’re saying that Eddie Howe’s under pressure now but the Champions League does take it out of you.

“Obviously they’re looked after well.

“But it’s not just the physical side.

“It’s the emotional side as well.

“I’m at this game and I think I’ll see Liverpool win.

“Prediction: Liverpool 2 Newcastle 0”

Well seen as for years when employed by BBC Sport, Mark Lawrenson refused to ever predict defeat for Liverpool, not exactly a surprise he isn’t doing it this time.

As Mark Lawrenson says, he will be at Anfield himself cheering on his team.

Can Newcastle United upset Mark Lawrenson and Jurgen Klopp, amongst others?

Hopefully.

All the formlines and ‘expert’ opinions are pointing to a Liverpool home win and of course that is how the bookies are seeing it as well.

However, in reality, it wouldn’t be a massive shock if Newcastle United won this, never mind get a draw. It would be a surprise, but not like so many are making out.

Liverpool are a good team but not outstanding, they have taken advantage of a lower standard Premier League this season, at the very top end, allowing them to currently be top on 42 points from 19 games. Last season Arsenal had 50 points after 19 games. Whilst now Manchester City have less distractions I think they will walk the league this season.

Arsenal have lost to Fulham and West Ham their last two Premier League matches yet led at Anfield and should have won in the PL match before that. In their previous PL home game, Liverpool were terrible as a much weakened and not very good to start with Man U got a 0-0 draw with a scratch side and rarely, if ever, looked in danger. Whilst the PL game before that, Fulham led 3-2 at Anfield with three minutes to go, only to gift the scousers a late victory.

Mark Lawrenson waffles on about Champions League and the ’emotional’ side affecting Newcastle United when it comes to recent results. I think he will find the reality that having 12 or so players regularly ruled out this season and having to play pretty much the same team every three or four matches has had a ‘slightly’ bigger impact.

Even if it had been ‘only’ seven or eight missing players match after match for Eddie Howe, the four or five extra available players would have allowed him far more flexibility in allowing him to refresh and rotate match to match and maybe even more importantly, make in-game positive subs to help the team see out games. Whilst it is a case of six defeats in the last seven matches, reality is that in four of the last five Newcastle United have started well and scored the first goal.

With now the likes of Isak, Botman, Wilson, Burn and Joelinton now all back available and hopefully fully fit again, Eddie Howe still has a weaker than ideal matchday squad BUT at least on paper, far more competitive than has been the case for months now. Plus for only the fourth time in over four months, Eddie Howe having six days or more between two matches, on the other three occasions Newcastle won all of them, scoring nine goals and conceding only one.