News

Marco Silva admits Wednesday has taken so much out of Fulham pre Newcastle United – Physically and mentally

The Marco Silva Newcastle United Press Conference has taken place.

The Fulham boss speaking to the media on Friday afternoon.

Marco Silva admitting that missing out on Wembley against Liverpool on Wednesday in their League Cup semi-final second leg has taken a lot out of Fulham, mentally and physically.

Marco Silva asked what impact Wednesday night’s League Cup semi-final knockout by Liverpool will have on this Newcastle United match in the FA Cup:

“It [Wednesday night defeat v Liverpool] took a lot out of ourselves.

“No doubt about it.

“If we’d had a different result, emotionally it would be different.

“Even if you have fatigue, when you have good results it can be behind you because emotion plays a big part.

“It took many things from us but that cannot be an excuse.

“We gave everything in the game.

“Our mood wasn’t the best [after losing on aggregate to Liverpool] but we have had good conversations with the players.

“The best way for us to be ourselves again is to go well in the Newcastle match.

“We are going to be ready for the game.

“We will go to play the game and give our maximum and being at the Cottage is important.

“We will do our maximum to be ready.

“We need to use what we did in that [League Cup] competition as a motivation and to be proud of it. Even if we did not reach the final, it was a great run for us.

“This needs to give us motivation and confidence that we are going in the right direction.

“We need to fight in this next game with the same braveness as we did in the last one.

“The best way for us to get ourselves into those stages [semi-finals] is to do well in the FA Cup. This is the reality, the season has too far to go to be over.

“We need to change the mindset and focus on the Newcastle match.

“The run [of Newcastle form] is not the best for them.

“In the Premier League, these types of things can happen.

“They have enough quality to change it quickly.”