Opinion

Manchester United fan and Business Lawyer embarrasses himself with Newcastle United Saudi Arabia PIF claims

The Saudi Arabia PIF led takeover of Newcastle United happened over two years ago now.

On 7 October 2021, Mike Ashley finally handing the keys to St James’ Park over after a decade and a half of dragging NUFC into the gutter.

A £305m buyout saw the Saudi Arabia PIF pay £264m for an 80 per cent stake in Newcastle United, with the Reuben family and Amanda Staveley equally sharing the other 20 per cent / £61m stake, with 10 per cent each.

As this 2024 January transfer window progresses, all kinds of Newcastle United related claims.

Including this one from journalist Ben Jacobs on Monday 22 January 2024:

‘Exclusive: Al-Shabab and Newcastle have reached a provisional agreement over Miguel Almiron. It’s understood Almiron is open to the move, but the deal is not done yet.’

Just like all the other media claims, who knows how much truth, if any, there is in this latest NUFC transfer tale.

However, regardless of that, I was interested in this reply on Twitter to Ben Jacobs’ Almiron claim.

Manchester United fan The Swedish Rumble replying with (His Twitter bio says: ‘Business lawyer, interest in sports law, UEFA regulations, Public M&A and MAR expert, Manchester United, #GlazersOut, CollaboratorsOut, Manchester United Family, Fan of @SwissRamble’):

‘Newcastle needs money so its sister club, Al-Shabab, steps up and buys Miguel Almiron?

Extremely fishy?? A few thoughts below, and also some clarifications on MCO-transactions and how the PL clubs differ from clubs like Leipzig and Salzburg.

So is this cheating by Newcastle? Nah, hold your horses. The new “Fair Market Value Assessment Protocol” for “Player Registrations” (appendix 19) actually got some teeth.

To a significant extent, these rules in practice makes the club responsible for “proving” that the price offered is “Fair Market Value” — if they want to receive any type of significant fee for the player.

Newcastle’s sale of Allan Saint-Maximin is a good example, they ended up being allowed to sell him for app. £24m, after going back and forth a few times. ASM does not have impressive stats, but he is a very entertaining player and strong individually, if used right, he can have a big impact on a game. I can’t have any complaints on the valuation of him. Looking at stats and a broader sample size of European transfers, he is probably a 15-20m GBP player. Add his special abilities and you can get that price up a bit, and £24m seems fair. It’s what I think they would get on the market, somewhat. But we all know that its volatile, neither 15m nor 35m could be ruled out. ASM was just 25-26 y/o when they sold him.

Given that Almiron is older, 29 y/o, and only have one solid PL season from a stats point of view, albeit him being a really hard worker, I think NUFC is going to have a hard time convincing the valuation board that Almiron is worth more than £15-20m, and it could possibly go down towards £8-12m. We will see, the system is fairly new so we can of course not know for certain — but the result of the ASM transfer was promising.

If another external club comes in and bids for the player — its of course evidence of the players value.

But wait a minute, Leipzig was allowed to buy Benjamin Sesko for £20m from Salzburg when half of Europe would have been prepared to pay £40-50m for him? How could they convince UEFA that £20m was FMV?

They don’t have to, and this is a difference between UEFA rules and the PL rules. Under the UEFA rules, a transaction must be — valued — at FMV. So Salzburg could have sold Sesko for a case of 24 beers, but they have to report it as a 40m transaction to UEFA in the perspective of the FFP.

Under the PL rules — clubs are not allowed to execute a transaction with a related party below the transaction’s FMV.

Does this have a big impact? Does it make it a lot less valuable to be part of a MCO group for a PL club?

Nah, not on paper at least. Owners are still allowed to gift money to a club (albeit it won’t impact the club’s FFP position). If Leipzig had a sister company in Saudi Arabia and owned Almiron, yes, they could sell Almiron to SA and get a 40m payment, but they could only use 15m (if that is Almiron’s FMV) when calculating its FFP position and the remaining 25m would be seen as an owner’s contribution. Newcastle can only sell Almiron for 15m to a Saudi club, but if its owner wants to, it can pay Newcastle an additional 25m as an owner’s contribution in connection with the transfer.’

A shame this Manchester United fan doesn’t list ‘research’ or ‘checking facts’ amongst his interests. He is certainly no Swiss Ramble…

You see, unlike the excellent Swiss Ramble who gives great attention to detail, The Swedish Rumble not quite so much.

The ‘small’ detail this Man U fan has overlooked / ignored, is that Al-Shabab are NOT a sister club of Newcastle United’s.

Al-Shabab have no shared Saudi Arabia PIF ownership with Newcastle United.

In June 2023, Saudi Arabia PIF did indeed take a 75 per cent share in four Saudi Pro League clubs but they were / are Al Nassr, Al Hilal, Al Ittihad, and Al Ahli. Not Al-Shabab.

As well as all the sheer hatred and vitriol you hear / read aimed at Newcastle United and NUFC fans, you also have so much written / said that is just plain nonsense.

People getting on their high horse like this Man U fan and can’t even get the basics right.