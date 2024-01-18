News

Manager defends Newcastle United winger after former Everton player’s criticism

Newcastle United bought an 18 year old Yankuba Minteh for a reported initial £8m, last summer.

After just one season in Danish football, the exciting winger signing for Newcastle United but instantly loaned to Feyenoord, to enable him to get first team football to progress his raw talent.

Despite just eight starts (and eight sub appearances) for Feyenoord in the Champions League and Dutch domestic league, Yankuba Minteh has already scored four goals and got two assists.

However, former Everton player Andy van der Meyde has criticised Minteh, forcing Feyenoord manager Arne Slot to defend the young emerging star.

Arne Slot talking to Andy van de Meyde on ‘Bij Andy in de auto‘:

Andy van de Meyde:

“I think you have to do something about those outside edges.

“That Minteh, maybe he is a fantastic boy, he is very fast, but I find him restless on the ball.

“If he can give a cross, he loses the overview.”

Arne Slot:

“That’s right… but I think that is also the reason why Newcastle United loaned him to us.

“They, just like us, see a lot of talent in him.

“But it [his developing talent] is not ‘finished’ yet.

“That is the place we [Feyenoord] currently occupy in the football pyramid.

“If he had such an overview of the ball to give every cross, he would have stayed at Newcastle.”