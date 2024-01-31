Opinion

Luton fans – What they said after their last visit to Newcastle United, as revealed how many bringing this time

Luton fans are heading to Tyneside this weekend.

It could be an interesting game, especially after Tuesday night’s action.

Whilst Newcastle supporters watched on as their side tore Aston Villa apart, Luton fans were enjoying their best night of Premier League action so far, yes, crushing Brighton 4-0 even surpassing the 1-0 they got against NUFC just before Christmas.

Whilst Bournemouth and Luton have very similar sized stadiums and attendances, I think fair to say one has a much bigger fanbase than the other.

They are both 3pm Saturday kick-offs in February at St James’ Park, however, whilst Bournemouth fans have only bought up around a third of the full allocation they could have done, the Hatters have confirmed that Luton fans have bought up the entire full 3,188 ticket allocation for Saturday’s match.

Which isn’t bad, seen as that represents around a third of the number of home fans they get inside Kenilworth Road.

It was just over seven years ago when Luton fans last visited St James’ Park and after digging, I found out what they had to say (see below) back then after their visit.

Luton were actually in the process of getting promoted from League Two that 2018/19 season, on their way to replicating the kind of unbelievable swift ascent that Eddie Howe achieved at Bournemouth, going all the way through the divisions in rapid time.

Back in January 2018, some 7,500 Luton fans (more than they were getting for some home matches that season!) made the journey to St James’ Park and despite losing 3-1, judging by the comments (see below), a great time had by pretty much all.

We do of course very much hope that they all enjoy our brilliant city once again, though leave with a similar result to what they experienced seven years ago…

The Mag report – 8 January 2018:

Luton fans travelled in numbers to St James Park.

The 7,500 following being more than they have had for some league matches this season at home. So what did they think?

Well, obviously they would have preferred not to get beat 3-1 but otherwise, great to hear what they had to say.

Always going to be one or two dissenters but always nice to hear outsiders with such positive comments about our city and just how big a part the football club plays in the life of it.

We might be a ‘few’ trophies short but we have a lot to be thankful for as Newcastle supporters.

Luton fans on their Newcastle United experience – January 2018:

‘Just got in, great weekend, second half performance was superb, Newcastle showed us respect, great to see so many lutonians partying into the nite.’

‘Best ever away support seen there according to Newcastle fan on Facebook.

Better than Juventus, Dinano Kiev, Benfica, Feyenord and Everton.’

‘To be fair, others would easily beat it if they were allowed!’

‘Drove past Power Court and the town centre on the way back from Newcastle

It was dark empty and unloved…such a contrast with the light energy and joy as the crowds left St James Park on Saturday to enjoy themselves in the city centre.

How the hell can some people in Luton not understand what a redeveloped Power Court stadium with related new Bars and restaurants in the area around could mean for this town!!!’

‘Most people in Luton just work, exist and hope to move out of current Luton, many others only live here because it’s cheaper than London.’

‘I had some thoughts about the ridiculousness of some objections to power court whilst sitting in the sky with a lovely view of newcastle’s arndale equivalent. Didn’t see any shoppers being put off by people going to the game.’

‘I enjoyed the walk to the stadium before kick off. With so many people obviously heading there it felt like being part of an event, which it was obviously, but you know what i mean?

I heard it used to be like that on match days at Luton when we used to get +20k crowds. Be great to recreate that again with PC.’

‘Newcastle mini dresses…Without doubt the shortest dresses I have ever seen.’

‘What a cracking trip.’

‘Slap bang in the centre of town. Short walk from the station. Shops nearby. Pubs bars eateries galore.

What on earth were they thinking of.

Can’t see it catching on.’

‘Good to hear Newcastle fans were friendly to our supporters.

Like to think we would do the same if they came here. Pigs more chance of flying.’

‘Agreed, sounds more like rugby type fans up there.’

‘To the very kind chap who helped me get a cab after the game when I was absolutely blasted – thank you!!’

‘Great city, nice people and fairly policed.’

‘Sounds like they got it sussed up there not holding fans in etc,’

‘They don’t really need to hold fans in. That job is done by 14 flights of stairs.’

‘Had a stroll around Newcastle and noticed a lot of groups of fans very wearily coming out of hotels or making their way to the station, all looking like they had a top night last night, but perhaps feeling it a little today.’

‘Two excellent performances. Would be very surprised if Shelvey isn’t the subject of a big bid in the next few weeks. Hylton was something else for us yesterday.’

‘Shelvey? LOL – take it you dont watch much premiership football then.’

‘Shelvey ran the game for them.’

‘Speaking to a couple of Newcastle fans whilst waiting for the train after the game!

They seemed to be delighted with the result…I mentioned that I thought Newcastle would go down and there fans were boring and quiet! All they answered were…Yer but we beat you 3 1!

They said that Raffer is going to bring back the great days and titles and also that they didn’t really know who Luton were….totally Deluded!

Newcastle were rubbish….they didn’t look premier league!!’

‘You need to remember that wasn’t a normal toon crowd. Judging from our section, just below your great support on L7, half the spectators were under 10.

Good on the club for pricing child tickets at £5 but it does result in an entirely different atmosphere. I think 40000 home support to watch a league 2 side is pretty good.’

‘Without doubt a great day out in a wonderful stadium in front of a crowd of 47000.

What absolutely magnificent support from 7500 travelling Hatters and I have to say that the trains I journeyed on were packed with the Kenny faithful; what’s not to like!’

‘Thought the stadium was a bit soulless and jist a big Sports Direct advert.

Thought the Geordies were famous for their noisy support, takes some effort for 40 000 home fans to make that little noise.’

‘I couldn’t help thinking about the huge amount of money that game must have brought to the local economy. I know we’ll never remotely compete with a city like Newcastle but the new ground and facilities could add a significant amount of cash to local businesses.’

‘Let’s hope the players have only one thing on their mind next Saturday.

For the rest of us yesterday was all about a good day out in a decent city, good banter with home fans, pre match hopes, post match “if-only’s”.’

‘Newcastle is a great place, with friendly people. They are a real football town with the heritage and let us know how they thought about us, and it was very good to hear.’

‘Great day out.

We outsang the Geordies all match.’

‘Shark Bar after the game and The Mile Castle pre-match full of orange and Newcastle fans mingling happily.

Shame about the result. Let’s get promoted now.’

‘Bit of an odd one, but did anyone else wonder how the roof of that stand stays up? It’s huge. Great bit of engineering.’

‘I read somewhere it’s the biggest cantilever roof in Europe. Incredible stadium, loved it.’