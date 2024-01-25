Opinion

London media move into overdrive with Newcastle United claims

You can always trust the London media.

If you know what I mean.

As in, you can always trust the London media to have a very obvious agenda when talking about Newcastle United.

This article appeared online this (Thursday) afternoon…

Talksport report – Afternoon of 25 January 2024:

‘The Magpies could be forced to consider offers of between £18million and £20m for Wilson to help ease their concerns over breaching Premier League profit and sustainability rules.

Some senior figures at West Ham believe they need to sign a new No.9 this month, while Chelsea are in the market for more firepower.

It would be a bit of a bargain price for a proven Premier League goalscorer – the England international has a record of 86 goals in 215 top flight appearances for Bournemouth and Newcastle.

Wilson remains an important player for Eddie Howe, but the Toon are looking to bring in more than £20m before the winter window shuts to help keep them on the right side of Premier League rules.’

I was reading this latest London piece above and wondering, where has that come from?

Yes, a lot of media stuff this month on Newcastle United probably needing to sell a player if they want to bring anybody in this January transfer window, due to where NUFC (and many others) are with FFP.

However, I had never seen this, saying Newcastle United needing to sell, or else they could / would breach FFP rules this season.

I thought, where has that come from? Has somebody at Newcastle United said something new? Has a reliable journalist, such as David Ornstein or George Caulkin came out with this revelation?

Well, I had a look about and hello…

Earlier today from somebody else in the ‘slightly’ less reliable London media,

The (London!) Standard report – Morning of 25 January 2024:

‘Newcastle could sell Callum Wilson for just £18million in the final week of the January transfer window, with Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United all alerted to his availability.

All three clubs want to sign a striker and a proven Premier League goalscorer has now come onto the market.

Newcastle need to raise money to ensure they stay in line with Premier League profit and sustainability rules after spending around £400m since they were taken over by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund in 2021.

Wilson has previously held talks with Atletico Madrid but he does not want to risk moving abroad to be back-up to Alvaro Morata, as he targets a place in the England squad for Euro 2024.’

Quite clearly, the Talksport nonsense just lifted from the (London) Standard nonsense.

They don’t even pretend to have any kind of a credible source for their claims.

Whereby instead of potentially selling a squad player to buy one or two new ones, Newcastle United supposedly selling just to avoid breaking the rules and getting points deducted.

This so often happens, one journalist writing something and then the next one copying and adding a little bit, changing a few words. Then on to the next one…

This London Standard journalist, claiming it as fact that Callum Wilson has talked to Atletico Madrid. So does he really know that is the case? Or is it the previous reports this month that Atletico Madrid approached Newcastle United with a cheeky loan offer for Callum Wilson, now simply gets changed to Newcastle United gave permission for Wilson to have talks with the Spanish club and it was the player who turned them down, instead of Newcastle laughing at them with their cheeky loan offer??

Even if you leave aside the other ridiculous stuff in these reports with FFP and so on and Newcastle Umited’s position.

You then also have them seeing Newcastle United so desperate they have to sell Callum Wilson for a bargain £20m…

Newcastle United paid £20m for Callum Wilson in summer 2020 when he was 28, he has done a great job and scored goals for NUFC (when not injured!) and played well generally.

However… he turns 32 next month, continues to pick up injuries (and is currently out injured!) and only has a year left on his NUFC contract after this season. In essence, whilst I like Callum Wilson and think he has done well for us, the idea that £20m would be some kind of massively bargain steal from a supposedly desperate Newcastle United???