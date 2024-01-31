Opinion

London media at it again with Newcastle United – Gets even worse

The London media are at it yet again.

Putting out absolute woeful nonsense about Newcastle United.

Indeed, this latest episode of London media nonsense is maybe the most embarrassing yet. Up against some admittedly tough competition.

I wrote something (see below) last week about the London media and now after seeing this the morning after our superb win over Aston Villa, I felt compelled to do so again…

Football London report today – Wednesday 31 January 2024:

‘Arsenal and Chelsea have ‘opportunity’ to complete bargain £18m transfer on deadline day

Arsenal and Chelsea have both been put on red-alert after it emerged that Newcastle United could be forced to offload striker Callum Wilson before the winter transfer window closes on Thursday.

Both clubs are in need of an out-and-out goalscorer to help ensure that they finish the season strongly and the Magpies’ loss could be Arsenal or Chelsea’s gain. According to The Evening Standard, Newcastle could be forced to sell Wilson for as little as £18m as the north east club desperately tries to comply for profit and sustainability rules.

It has been suggested that a ‘fire sale’ of some of Eddie Howe’s best players could be necessary to avoid a Financial Fair Play breach that has already seen Everton docked 10 points this season, putting the Toffees in another relegation battle. Neither Arsenal or Chelsea have yet been able to add to their squads this month, in what has been one of the quietest winter transfer windows in recent years.

But the prospect of being able to snap up a proven goal scorer like Wilson for a cut-price fee could be too good a deal to pass up.’

So, the London media writing ever more embarrassing nonsense, largely / entirely based on what others (see below) in the London media have previously put out, based on absolutely nothing of substance.

So Eddie Howe is going to now sell Callum Wilson (who has been out injured for over five weeks and is still yet to return), when his only other striker, Alexander Isak was forced off last night at Villa with a groin problem?

As for Newcastle United going to have a ‘fire sale’ of players or else the club will breach FFP / PSR rules. It is an absolute joke. There is no way that the NUFC owners will have allowed themselves to do so. The truth is that like so many other clubs, such as Manchester United, Aston Villa and others, Newcastle would almost certainly need to sell in this current transfer window if they wanted the FFP flexibility to make a major signing (or more) before 11pm on Thursday night.

Indeed, do Chelsea and / or Arsenal currently have the FFP flexibility to make any signings this month, they spent massively in the summer, far more than Newcastle United did. Could FFP be why they aren’t signing anybody, despite as this London media clown makes clear, the two cockney clubs desperately in need of another striker…?

My London media article on The Mag last week – 25 January 2024:

You can always trust the London media.

If you know what I mean.

As in, you can always trust the London media to have a very obvious agenda when talking about Newcastle United.

This article appeared online this (Thursday) afternoon…

Talksport report – Afternoon of 25 January 2024:

‘The Magpies could be forced to consider offers of between £18million and £20m for Wilson to help ease their concerns over breaching Premier League profit and sustainability rules.

Some senior figures at West Ham believe they need to sign a new No.9 this month, while Chelsea are in the market for more firepower.

It would be a bit of a bargain price for a proven Premier League goalscorer – the England international has a record of 86 goals in 215 top flight appearances for Bournemouth and Newcastle.

Wilson remains an important player for Eddie Howe, but the Toon are looking to bring in more than £20m before the winter window shuts to help keep them on the right side of Premier League rules.’

I was reading this latest London piece above and wondering, where has that come from?

Yes, a lot of media stuff this month on Newcastle United probably needing to sell a player if they want to bring anybody in this January transfer window, due to where NUFC (and many others) are with FFP.

However, I had never seen this, saying Newcastle United needing to sell, or else they could / would breach FFP rules this season.

I thought, where has that come from? Has somebody at Newcastle United said something new? Has a reliable journalist, such as David Ornstein or George Caulkin came out with this revelation?

Well, I had a look about and hello…

Earlier today from somebody else in the ‘slightly’ less reliable London media,

The (London!) Standard report – Morning of 25 January 2024:

‘Newcastle could sell Callum Wilson for just £18million in the final week of the January transfer window, with Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United all alerted to his availability.

All three clubs want to sign a striker and a proven Premier League goalscorer has now come onto the market.

Newcastle need to raise money to ensure they stay in line with Premier League profit and sustainability rules after spending around £400m since they were taken over by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund in 2021.

Wilson has previously held talks with Atletico Madrid but he does not want to risk moving abroad to be back-up to Alvaro Morata, as he targets a place in the England squad for Euro 2024.’

Quite clearly, the Talksport nonsense just lifted from the (London) Standard nonsense.

They don’t even pretend to have any kind of a credible source for their claims.

Whereby instead of potentially selling a squad player to buy one or two new ones, Newcastle United supposedly selling just to avoid breaking the rules and getting points deducted.

This so often happens, one journalist writing something and then the next one copying and adding a little bit, changing a few words. Then on to the next one…

This London Standard journalist, claiming it as fact that Callum Wilson has talked to Atletico Madrid. So does he really know that is the case? Or is it the previous reports this month that Atletico Madrid approached Newcastle United with a cheeky loan offer for Callum Wilson, now simply gets changed to Newcastle United gave permission for Wilson to have talks with the Spanish club and it was the player who turned them down, instead of Newcastle laughing at them with their cheeky loan offer??

Even if you leave aside the other ridiculous stuff in these reports with FFP and so on and Newcastle Umited’s position.

You then also have them seeing Newcastle United so desperate they have to sell Callum Wilson for a bargain £20m…

Newcastle United paid £20m for Callum Wilson in summer 2020 when he was 28, he has done a great job and scored goals for NUFC (when not injured!) and played well generally.

However… he turns 32 next month, continues to pick up injuries (and is currently out injured!) and only has a year left on his NUFC contract after this season. In essence, whilst I like Callum Wilson and think he has done well for us, the idea that £20m would be some kind of massively bargain steal from a supposedly desperate Newcastle United???