Liverpool 4 Newcastle 2 – United deserved more than nil points for doggedness, defiance, 2 great finishes…

Liverpool 4 Newcastle 2 – Monday 1 January 2024 8pm:

A rampant Salah up against a recovering Burn looked iffy when the teams were announced.

When comparing the two benches…there was no comparison in attacking depth.

Almiron our only threat, while Liverpool had Elliot, Gakpo, Gravenberch, Mac Allister and Jota lying in wait.

And so it came to pass . . .

For the most part, Burn dealt capably with Liverpool’s top scorer in the first half, while Salah wasted a gilt-edged chance by blasting a penalty almost straight at Dubravka.

Nunez squandered two or three good openings, the linesmen both did their job on two tight offside calls and the referee didn’t appear to be intimidated. He ignored a blatant push on Botman, which let in Liverpool, then did the same when Joelinton barged into an opponent. Consistent if mistaken decisions.

Burn seemed for a moment to have given us the lead with a far-post header but Isak was a few inches beyond the last defender in the build-up, just as Nunez had been earlier.

Livramento lost the ball in our half more than once before the interval but it was the loss of possession by Joelinton in Liverpool’s box on 48 minutes that led to the first goal. The Reds broke with purpose and Salah scored from close range.

Dubravka kept us in the game by winning a multi-round duel with Nunez in the next five minutes, which was all the time we needed to score a brilliant equaliser.

Gordon for once showed his lightning acceleration to burst between two defenders 50 yards out and from the left play a perfect pass through to Isak, who steered the ball into the far corner of Allison’s net as the keeper advanced.

That galvanised Liverpool and Diaz in particular but again Nunez failed to convert.

Almiron replaced Miley on 54 minutes.

Klopp sent on Gakpo, Gravenberch and Jota, almost inevitably, but Dubravka continued to defy allcomers going into the final quarter.

Seconds after Gordon gave Longstaff a slim chance, Liverpool broke and Salah cut in from the right. He slipped the ball through to Jota, who flicked on for Jones to make it 2-1.

Almiron squandered a great opening by blasting over from the right edge of the box when Isak and Longstaff were in space. That looked even more wasteful when Salah laid on the Liverpool third for Gakpo with another typical assist.

Again we responded, this time with a towering leap and thumping header by Botman from a Longstaff corner to make it 3-2 on 81 minutes.

Hall and Lascelles immediately came on for Burn and Joelinton but hopes of any reward were ended when Jota won a penalty that this time Salah slammed into the bottom right corner of Dubravka’s net in the 86th minute.

On the balance of play, chances created and shots on target, Liverpool were worthy winners.

For doggedness and defiance, two great finishes and Dubravka’s brilliance, United deserved more than nil points.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 54, Botman 81

Liverpool:

Salah 49, 86 pen, Jones 74, Gazpo 78

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Liverpool 63% (63%) Newcastle 37% (37%)

Total shots were Liverpool 34 (18) Newcastle 5 (1)

Shots on target were Liverpool 15 (5) Newcastle 3 (0)

Corners were Liverpool 7 (4) Newcastle 4 (2)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Newcastle team v Liverpool:

Dubravka, Livrameto, Schar, Botman, Burn (Hall 82), Lewis Miley (Almiron 54), Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton (Lascelles 82), Isak, Gordon

Unused subs:

Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Ritchie, Krafth, Alex Murphy

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of February 2024:

Saturday 6 January 2024 – Sunderland v Newcastle (12.45pm) ITV

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports