Opinion

Liverpool 4 Newcastle 2 – Match ratings and comments on all of the Newcastle United players

We asked Davey Hat-Trick to give us his match ratings and player comments after Liverpool 4 Newcastle 2.

I thought we were the better side across the last three losing games against Liverpool, but we were well beaten tonight, if it wasn’t for Dubravka, Liverpool could have scored another four.

We are miles off where we were and where we need to be. Our defence has lost its composure, bite and positional sense, our midfield is frequently outpassed and overrun, and our striker is isolated.

Newcastle started the game like they were petrified of Liverpool and could have been 3-0 down before half time, but for the keeper and VAR, we would have been.

I was hoping that having somehow reached half time at 0-0, we’d play with a bit more belief in the second half.

However, once Liverpool scored on 49 minutes, the game was only going one way. We could have had a pen, they got one they shouldn’t have, but the better team won.

Newcastle supporters haven’t turned against their team. Some of the plastics and tourists have – but we don’t need idiots like that.

What we do need is some serious confidence-building from Eddie and the boys before next Saturday. Defeat against the mackems might see sentiment starting to shift.

Martin Dubravka – 7

Single-handedly stopped Liverpool scoring a hatful on a night when our defence was repeatedly breached.

Gave away a penalty that was never a penalty, but played well, felt sorry for him.

Tino Livramento – 4

One of the good news stories of the season but not great tonight.

Lost his man a few times and couldn’t break free of the Liverpool press when he had the ball.

Fabian Schar – 6

Probably our best defender but that’s not saying a lot.

Got in the way of a lot of Liverpool shots, passed better than most, and his positional play was sound.

Sven Botman – 5

Shaky in defence but scored a cracking goal. Would have been a 4 if it wasn’t for that.

Dan Burn – 4

Captain for this game but a poor night for BDB.

Ran ragged by Salah and co and his one-footedness was exploited by the reds.

Sean Longstaff – 4

Worked hard but no more.

Liverpool found it easy to pass through and round our midfield and Longy was spent long before the 90 minutes was up.

Bruno Guimaraes – 4

Not at his best and that’s been the case for a few games now.

Gave the ball away on numerous occasions and that’s not like him.

Looks like he’s lost a bit of his zip and replaced it with frustration.

Lewis Miley – 5

I thought he did better than many while he was on the pitch but I can see why he was subbed

Anthony Gordon 4 Hasn’t been his sharp, waspish self for a few weeks now. Good assist for Isak’s goal, but didn’t get a lot of change out of the Liverpool defence

Alexander Isak 6

Lovely goal, and – as ever – looks like a quality player when he gets the ball.

The problem is, he hardly saw it tonight.

If he got the ball as often as Darwin Nunez, he’d outscore Haaland.

Joelinton – 5

Quite how he avoided a yellow card for the first hour of this game is beyond me but he battled harder and longer than many in black and white.

SUBS:

Miguel Almiron – 5

I thought he did OK when he came on.

Added energy, but, as is often the case, his decision making could be better.

And he needs to use his right foot sometimes, if only for the novelty value.

Lewis Hall – 4

Didn’t do much wrong, but had no impact on the game

Jamaal Lascelles – 4

Subbed on to give others a rest, but – like Hall – didn’t do anything to change the complexion of the game.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Liverpool 4 Newcastle 2 – Monday 1 January 2024 8pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 54, Botman 81

Liverpool:

Salah 49, 86 pen, Jones 74, Gazpo 78

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Liverpool 63% (63%) Newcastle 37% (37%)

Total shots were Liverpool 34 (18) Newcastle 5 (1)

Shots on target were Liverpool 15 (5) Newcastle 3 (0)

Corners were Liverpool 7 (4) Newcastle 4 (2)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Newcastle team v Liverpool:

Dubravka, Livrameto, Schar, Botman, Burn (Hall 82), Lewis Miley (Almiron 54), Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton (Lascelles 82), Isak, Gordon

Unused subs:

Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Ritchie, Krafth, Alex Murphy

(Liverpool 4 Newcastle 2 – Instant Newcastle United fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Liverpool 4 Newcastle 2 – United deserved more than nil points for doggedness, defiance, 2 great finishes… Read HERE)

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of February 2024:

Saturday 6 January 2024 – Sunderland v Newcastle (12.45pm) ITV

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports