Liverpool 4 Newcastle 2 – Instant Newcastle United fan / writer reaction

Liverpool 4 Newcastle 2 – Monday 1 January 2024 8pm:

Instant fan / writer reaction from some of our regular contributors on The Mag.

Nat Seaton:

‘Right from the way the game started it seemed the writing was on the wall, but we managed to come back twice to give us a glimmer of hope, but it was not to be and we await that Anfield victory that we will savour when it eventually happens.

Once again it seemed everything was against us, but ultimately it was down to the players we had at our disposal against rotated fit players and opposition subs playing their part once again and on top of that in terrible weather conditions.

Saturday is where we now look towards, let’s hope we have a starting 11 fit and raring to go and we get to have smiles on our faces again…’

Jamie Smith:

‘United put up a bit of fight in fits and starts but the same worrying problems persist.

Wayward passing, exhausted and not-fully-recovered players and that infuriating surrender to the counter attack. Shipping a lot of goals lately and all eyes turn to Wearside next week.

Can’t work out if the decent recovery time might see NUFC overwhelm the inferior opposition or if we are slipping to second favourite status with these shoddy performances.

For tonight the Jota penalty is infuriating, but it was always a lost cause, target should have been looking after the squad for Saturday. Win the cup game and there’s suddenly a different perspective on the whole season.’

GToon:

‘One of the posts on here today was five things to beat this lot. Well top of the list is the referee.

That so called display was one of the worst I’ve seen. What an absolute joke. I thought VAR was supposed to correct cheats like this bloke but then of course they don’t call them liVARpool for nothing.

Absolutely cheated as usual by the diving cheating…

God I hate that club more than I can put into words.

And to think we had them 1-0 up and ten men at home. We owe this lot big time.

I don’t want to see piano teeth contesting every decision. I want the smile wiped off his face.

Get the cheque book out, get the new stadium started and let’s right the wrongs of the years since 74.

I’m going into my garage now to smash something until I calm down.’

Matt Busby said to Joe Harvey…:

‘We looked leggy once again and losing by only two goals was something of a minor miracle, Dubravka having one of those MOTM performances that goalkeepers in junior football matches have when their team is being absolutely pummelled.

Much is made of Expected Goals and Peter Dury announced that Liverpool had 7.2 such was their dominance.

Here’s another stat. We’ve lost as many league games in the last 25 days than we did in the whole of last season. Just saying…..

To be fair, when we were looking to Almiron for salvation, they brought on Gakpo, Jota and Gravenberch. Then a few minutes later, a World Cup winning midfielder. That makes a big difference doesn’t it?

Now we turn our attention to the Mackems, a game that looked like a slam dunk when the draw was made. I’m still confident despite this atrocious run we’re on.

HNY and HTL.’

David Punton:

‘It’s now almost 30 years since we won a league game at this place.

Given the quality they’ve got I can’t see that changing any time soon.

We had another crack at it today, but they were too good for us in their quest for the title. We can’t seem to get a grip on games and we are getting punished.

They have had 34 shots at goal and 15 on target – it was like the Alamo out there.

Even the goals from Isak and Botman just papered over the gulf in class.

The most annoying thing is we all know we are a better side than this.

What shambles for their fourth goal. The clearest dive you will ever see and it gets given.

The debate will rage around Eddie Howe, but you can’t deny there is pressure on, and it’s mackems up next.’

Billy Miller:

‘Liv… Liv will tear us apart again!

Penalty seemed incredibly dodgy but realistically only one team deserved anything from this game.

The plan almost worked but yet again we didn’t have any game changers on the bench.

When one team can bring £157 million worth of talent on and the other introduces Almiron, Lascelles and Hall, it shows the disparity in depth.’

Greg McPeake:

‘God I hate Klopp nearly as much as I hate Man U, could have crashed first half but second started to show our metal.

What was that penalty about… what is the point of VAR.’

Paul Patterson:

‘I don’t mind losing but this opposition don’t half get favouritism.’

Tony Mallabar:

‘Just back on the coach, it’s frozen.

Luckypool were deserved winners. They have better players. Although we’re on the right track, getting beat off this lot is hard to take.

Watching the international tourists celebrate through the lens of their phones.

Makes me pray if we ever get any kind of success, then please don’t let our fanbase turn into a tourist club.

Unfortunately, judging by the away ends I’ve been in this season. I think it’s already gone.’

Stats via BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 54, Botman 81

Liverpool:

Salah 49, 86 pen, Jones 74, Gazpo 78

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Liverpool 63% (63%) Newcastle 37% (37%)

Total shots were Liverpool 34 (18) Newcastle 5 (1)

Shots on target were Liverpool 15 (5) Newcastle 3 (0)

Corners were Liverpool 7 (4) Newcastle 4 (2)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Newcastle team v Liverpool:

Dubravka, Livrameto, Schar, Botman, Burn (Hall 82), Lewis Miley (Almiron 54), Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton (Lascelles 82), Isak, Gordon

Unused subs:

Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Ritchie, Krafth, Alex Murphy

