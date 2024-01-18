News

Ligue 1 club officially request LFP to scrap VAR altogether – Intriguing

An interesting tale from France regarding VAR.

With one Ligue 1 club making an official request to the football authorities in France, to have VAR totally scrapped in French football.

French top tier side Brest feeling especially hard done by, when it comes to the use of VAR.

The French capital was of course the seen of the most woeful Newcastle United VAR decision this season (up against some tough competition!), so far. When a scandalous decision from the VAR / referee on the pitch combination denied Newcastle a victory against PSG in the eighth minute of added time.

GFFN report – 18 January 2024:

‘Brest officially request for VAR to be scrapped

Stade Brestois have sent an official letter to the LFP, calling for VAR to be scrapped. French football’s governing bodies will discuss the issue next week.

Brest have felt hard done by when it comes to refereeing decisions.

There was a particular feeling of grievance during their loss against AS Monaco back in early November. “The overriding emotions are frustration, incomprehension, anger. We don’t know why VAR is called upon when the initial decision is in favour and not when it’s the other way around. In French football, we decide a lot of close matches, like tonight’s match, not necessarily with refereeing decisions, but VAR decisions […] Maybe it’s incompetence, I don’t know,” said Roy, in a press conference, attended by Get French Football News.

It was reported later that month that Brest were expected to lodge an official request for VAR to be scrapped. L’Équipe now report that that request has now been sent to the LFP, who must deliberate the matter next Wednesday. Whilst other clubs share Brest’s grievances regarding VAR decisions, none have joined Les Ty Zefs in calling for it to be scrapped entirely. Brest’s chances of seeing their request prove successful are extremely slim.’