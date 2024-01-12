Opinion

Level 7 at St James’ Park and daft young lads

I work with daft young lads who are Millwall fans, Charlton supporters etc.

Good kids and a good laugh.

Charlie, Teddy and Billy (real names), who would goad me on a regular basis as they were Millwall Section 38 boys, but because they knew I was Newcastle, had a genuine relationship with me. Knowing football is not about winning trophies it is about being there and supporting your team.

All of the lads would be in Mercier tracksuits matchday (150 quid) and expensive trainers with inserts to stop them from being creased.

When asked about matchday at the Den, they were happy to tell me they would tail the away support as far as London Bridge. Matchday fun for a sixteen year old.

I recently watched a very short video of what was called ‘level 7 lad violence’ on twitter, or was it TikTok, or did someone send it to me on Instagram? Not sure. Who cares.

Reminds me of the daft young Millwall fans. Anyway, some young lads created an unpleasant scene outside St James’ Park. Shock horror. No big deal. Silly boys. But it really wasn’t worth putting out there on social media in my opinion.

A good while back I had an article published that referenced the lads up in level 7 and their anti-social behaviour. A positive article, as I ended up hugging some 16 and 17 year olds and describing them as family.

So as my son will soon be a teenager, it got me thinking about when I was his age.

Buying my first Stranglers / Clash records and going to the game on a Saturday with my older brothers and best mate.

We would walk up from the Haymarket around the beautiful curved terrace up to the alleyway, then up to the east stand paddock, oblivious to the fact we had walked past chocka block boozers full of lads fueling up for the game.

Then into the ground where we would get our usual spot leaning against the orange metal crush barrier in line with the 18 yard line (strangely, maybe subconsciously, this is exactly the same spot where me and my son have decided to stand at Dulwich Hamlet).

The view from Level 7 (before the Ashley adverts came down)

So this weekend, me and my almost teenage daft son will be in level 7, hopefully with lots of daft young lads who are really annoying, obnoxious and unpleasant, because let’s face it, that’s what teenagers are.

Unfortunately, one of them is with me, who I am responsible for.

Then again, if I have managed a good session on the High Street beforehand and I am well fuelled, the youngster will have to be responsible for me. His ticket is on my iphone don’t forget.