Transfer Market

Lee Bell hoping to keep young Newcastle United loan star for rest of season

Nice to see this young Newcastle United loan star doing so well.

Crewe Alexandra saying (see below) they are desperate to extend Joe White’s loan deal to the end of the season.

The 21 year old Newcastle United loan star has made 24 appearances so far for the League Two side and has been a key factor in their push for promotion.

Crewe sitting fifth and only seven points off the top, after inflicting Mansfield’s first home defeat of the season, courtesy of an excellent goal from Joe White, summing up his value to the League Two club.

White’s loan is set to end on 14 January and now Crewe boss Lee Bell is hoping they can persuade Newcastle United to extend that until the end of the season.

Crewe Alexandra official site – 8 January 2024:

‘Lee Bell is hopeful he can persuade Newcastle United to extend Joe White’s loan this week.

The Crewe Alexandra Manager says he will be in touch with the Premier League club to try to reach a positive resolution regarding the on-loan midfielder.

White, 21, has been a big hit at Mornflake Stadium. He has bagged three goals in 24 outings and shown commitment and creativity in equal measure.

Bell said: “It is in Newcastle’s hands – Joe wants to stay and we want him to stay.

“I’m going to have to speak to them again and try to sort something. We are giving him the opportunity to play and express himself and that will help him further down the line. I’ll talk to them; I’m not sure what they will do.”

White’s current loan deal runs until January 14.’