Opinion

Laughable media narrative from certain journalists after Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3

After the final whistle blew on Wearside, I was interested to see what journalists would have to say about what they had just witnessed.

I wasn’t disappointed.

Well, when I say I wasn’t disappointed, this is very much in the sense of just how predictable so many of these journalists would be.

Like the ITV Mackem commentary team (former striker, former manager and another former player who also happens to be a lifelong fan), the overwhelming journalists clearly had been praying for a home win.

Their post-match annihilation of Eddie Howe and Newcastle United already written, even if not typed up ready to go, certainly there inside their heads waiting for the chance to go with it.

So when those plucky lovely fine morals underdogs struggled to get out of their own half, never mind create chances, the journalists left struggling for a plan B.

Eddie Howe and his players dominated the opposition from first whistle to last, the class difference on and off the pitch was off the scale.

Newcastle United pressed high and brave from the off, won their first corner within seconds, had their first great scoring opportunity within two minutes and that set the tone for the whole match.

The journalists desperately wanting to claim afterwards that this was always going to happen, that a 3-0 away win for a mid-table Premier League club away at their massive derby rivals, a side in the Championship promotion play-off places, was absolutely all but sure to be the case. Indeed, a disgrace for Eddie Howe and Newcastle United if it was anything less than a comprehensive away victory.

It’s funny that, because ahead of the match, I could swear I read countless journalists claiming how tough a match this would be for struggling Newcastle United, terrible away record, up against a young and exciting Mackem team playing great football and pushing for promotion, with players such as Jack Clarke who could really hurt the visitors.

The narrative from so many journalists before Saturday’s game, was Eddie Howe under extreme pressure and this could well be the defeat that would see him leave Newcastle United, or so they hoped.

Their post-match reaction?

Numerous journalists I have read, started their ‘match report’ with all this stuff about how massively under pressure Eddie Howe and Newcastle United were before the game, then concluded their report with Eddie Howe and Newcastle United are still under massive pressure.

The narrative these journalists are trying to push is that this performance and result changes nothing, almost as though it is / was worthless.

Well of course Eddie Howe is still under pressure BUT that is the case all the time when you are manager of any big club, one that now has ambitions to be successful.

To try and dismiss this performance and result as anything but a massive tick for the quality of Newcastle United and Eddie Howe in particular, is doing them / him a huge disservice.

If Eddie Howe had sent his team out to sit back and try to keep it tight the first 20 minutes, as the fella who is now unemployable would have done, then who knows how things would have turned out. Not saying Sunderland are anything special BUT if you go away from home, especially in a derby match, against a team only 17 league positions below you, then you risk giving them all the confidence and belief in the world by having possession and possibly / probably decent chances as well. Certainly plenty opportunities to put the ball in the box.

Instead, Eddie Howe sent his team out to dominate and play brave from the first seconds and as I say, had a corner within 30 seconds and a great chance to score within 120 seconds. Whilst Sunderland were pressed back and couldn’t play out of their own half, booting it aimlessly up the pitch for yet more Newcastle dominance (72% possession first half) and only a question of when the goals would come, not if.

The match officials were incredibly generous to Sunderland on key decisions and a repeated refusal to book the home players until even the referee had no choice.

Journalists desperate to say that Sunderland lost this game, not Newcastle United won it. Especially when reflecting on the goals.

Due to Eddie Howe’s tactics it meant Newcastle United dominated the midfield, the key battle area for me in any match.

This helping to create that first goal, as Joelinton and Bruno carved open the Mackems and whilst Ballard’s own goal gave an extra hilarious boost to it, the fact is that he had no choice in from of his goal as he stretched and had no control, with Isak waiting for the tap in.

As for the second, this was all about Eddie Howe and his team’s bravery.

The second half once again not seeing Howe’s players sitting back and protecting what they have got. Instead, any number of players pressing high and Almiron the one who caught out the Mackem player, clearly not used to these kind of brave opposition pressing tactics. The Paraguayan doing brilliantly and laying it on for a cool Isak finish.

A wicked deflection then saw Dubravka having to improvise and boot an effort away and then in a few minutes spell around the hour mark, Pritchard hit one over the bar and then made the Newcastle keeper make a smart save. That was it. Sunderland still haven’t won a corner in a derby match since 2016, such was Eddie Howe and Newcastle’s dominance.

The fact was that again, instead of sitting back, Newcastle United kept going for more goals and committing players forward, even despite losing Joelinton straight after the second goal, having been the victim of yet another Sunderland foul that went unpunished.

Right to the final whistle United pressed and got their reward, Isak winning the ball in the middle of the pitch, a despairing challenge from one Mackem central defender that he easily evaded, sent Gordon on his way and instead of heading for the corner flag to waste time, the Newcastle winger tore into the box and was taken out by the other Sunderland centre-back, Isak cool as you like scoring his second and NUFC’s third.

This was yet another example of how much quality Eddie Howe possesses. The availability of players is still an ongoing nightmare, no positive attacking options at all available on Saturday and no matter how well he has done, the fact remains that when Joelinton went off, we had a 17 year old thrown headlong into his first derby.

The bottom line is that Eddie Howe has been defying the odds for so much of this season and when you have so many key factors going against you, especially the never decreasing list of unavailable players, then it has been a case of rarely anything like a fully fit eleven on the pitch every few days, never mind not having options to change / refresh things during matches.

The extraordinary levels of criticism aimed at Eddie Howe could potentially have been seen as fair in a normal situation. However, so many journalists describing the unprecedented missing list for months at Newcastle United as, well, every club has missing / injured players, is unprofessional in the extreme.

Sadly, we can expect no less these days, with just how laughably poor and desperate so many journalists are.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3 – Saturday 6 January 2024 12.30pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Ballard OG 35, Isak 46, 90 pen

Sunderland:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Sunderland 36% (28%) Newcastle 64% (72%)

Total shots were Sunderland 5 (1) Newcastle 10 (6)

Shots on target were Sunderland 2 (0) Newcastle 4 (2)

Corners were Sunderland 0 (0) Newcastle 5 (2)

Attendance: 44,814 (6,000 Newcastle)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle team v Sunderland:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar (Lascelles 90+2), Botman, Burn (Dummett 90+2), Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton (Miley 47), Isak, Gordon (Ritchie 90+2), Almiron (Livramento 90+2)

Unused subs:

Karius, Krafth, Hall, Parkinson

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of February 2024:

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports