Opinion

La Liga manager to replace Eddie Howe at Newcastle United hits English media – Having a laugh

An interesting story in La Liga.

At the halfway point, two clubs are neck and neck at the top, both on 48 points from 19 matches.

The top two only split by goal difference, with 10 points back to third place.

Real Madrid at the very top, then with a GD seven less, it is Girona FC in second place.

No wonder such a massive La Liga story, especially in Spain itself, as this is only the fourth season in the entire history of the club, that has been spent in the top tier. Yet they are joint top of the table at the halfway point.

The manager at Girona FC is Michel, who as a player had a decent career, spent roughly half in the top tier and half in the second tier.

Anyway, these past 24 hours or so have seen the English media awash with claims of how Newcastle United are considering replacing Eddie Howe with the Girona FC boss.

It has been interesting / laughable to see, some English media quoting the exact source, hardly any of them actually linking to it, with indeed many embellishing the story. Indeed, I have even seen some in the comments section of The Mag doing this, making claims of how genuine this story is and adding whatever, certainly compared to what is the actual truth!

This was not a full on proper exclusive and headline news in Spain, with quotes from credible sources backing up the storyline of the Newcastle United owners looking to replace Eddie Howe with Michel.

It wasn’t even claimed as any kind of exclusive.

It wasn’t even put up as a story in its own right.

It certainly wasn’t backed up by any quotes from any credible sources.

As for the media organisation that English media have picked this Eddie Howe replacement story up from, just how credible are they themselves?

Well put it this way, a year ago almost exactly to the day, the same media organisation were claiming Ronaldo had a secret clause in his Al Nassr contract and would be coming back to England in summer 2023 to play for Newcastle in the Champions League, if NUFC qualified.

It is Marca in Spain who are the media organisation in question and they ran a story on Wednesday (see below), which as you can see, was basically just speculating that with Girona FC having such a spectacular first half of the season, then big clubs could be interested in their best players and… manager.

As I said, it isn’t even a stand alone headline story that has been put up and indeed, it is almost an add on that they even mention the Newcastle United / Eddie Howe / Michel part ‘Newcastle are looking very seriously at the option of putting the Magpies project in the hands of the Girona coach…’

It is ludicrous then, just how big a splash the English media have made of this La Liga story both nationally and local (north east), some would say… embarrassing.

There is literally no substance in this whatsoever.

If Marca did know anything, then this would have been a massive exclusive for them, really pushed as much as possible, not hidden away in a general kite flying article about Girona FC players who might interest other clubs now.

The thing is as well, whilst it is a massive surprise to see Girona FC doing so well in La Liga, it isn’t quite the massive fairytale it first appears to be.

As I said earlier, this is only the fourth season in the top tier for Girona FC BUT all four of them have been in these last seven seasons AND all these seven seasons are with Girona as now part of the City Football Group.

Yes, that’s right, the City Football Group who have ownership of 13 clubs around the world, including Man City and Girona.

That full list is New York City FC, Melbourne City, Yokohama FC Marinos, Montevideo City Torque, Girona FC, Man City, Sichuan Jiuniu, Lommel SK, Mumbai City, Bahia, Troyes, Palermo and Club Bolivar.

An expensive affair if you are a City Football Group fan who needs to have all the replica shirts!!!

Girona FC in this one and recent seasons, have benefited from incoming signings, permanent and on loan, from other clubs in the City Football Group.

Players coming in from Manchester City, Troyes, New York City….

I don’t know about you but I think by far the biggest story here, isn’t some fantasy nonsense about the Girona FC boss identified bv the Newcastle United owners to replace Eddie Howe.

Instead, I see it as a far more worrying thing where the City Football Group in such a short space of time can take such a minnow in Spain, who had never even played in the top tier until 2017, to now suddenly be joint top of La Liga at the halfway point of the season.

How on earth any of this can be good for football, an organisation with ownership at 13 different clubs around the globe.

Marca report – 3 January 2024:

‘Girona is ‘attacked’ by the market

Fame is hard.” “The danger of success.” A complicated month of January awaits Girona. The winter market was never a good place for revelation teams. The Catalan team is something more than that, but it does not escape a winter market that grows in intensity each season. Michel ‘s men have signed an idyllic half-season. Leaders alone (now co-leaders with Real Madrid) playing like a charm and withstanding the pressure like a team of the greats of Europe.

With this panorama, its players, apart from the sporting and economic revaluation , have jumped to the front line of the market. Despite the support of the City group , Girona and its squad are being raffled off in half of Europe. There are very marked players and others whose level has amazed and has grown like foam. With the Premier League on the horizon and Barça looking askance , the club has another challenge before it: keeping the squad without last-minute ‘thefts’ to compete for everything this season.

The movements have not stopped happening and the time has come for real offers. Players like Aleix García, whom Barcelona wants to take and tries by all means to reduce the cost of 20 million that his termination clause initially dictated, are just one example. In the Premier they have looked to the South and another one who does not go unnoticed is their goalscoring forward: Dovbyk.

The Ukrainian is on Chelsea’s radar, which is looking for another striker for the winter market. He has the same agent as Mudryk for whom Chelsea paid 100 million euros to Shakhtar Donest last winter. It will not be easy to retain him if those from London take the final step.

The interest in the midfielder and the striker is joined by the issue of the full-backs. Both Savinho , whom Barça keeps an eye on but who looks like he will end up at City (same group) and Miguel Gutierrez , with options of being picked up by Madrid if he survives the January transfer window, are in a situation that will have to knowing how to deal with Girona.

But the interest of Europe’s powerful teams is not only in the players. Michel has caught on. And the Spanish coach even more so. Newcastle are looking very seriously at the option of putting the Magpies project in the hands of the Girona coach . In the Premier Arteta, Guardiola, Emery and Iraola himself are doing things at a high level and the Spanish coach is in demand.’