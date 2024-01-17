News

Kieran Trippier wins North East player of the year award

The North East player of the year for 2023 is Kieran Trippier.

The England international finishing ahead of runner-up Sunderland’s Jack Clarke, with Joelinton in third.

Kieran Trippier selected for the award by the North East football writers.

Newcastle United official announcement – 17 January 2024:

‘Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier is the winner of the North East Football Writers Association’s (NEFWA) Player of the Year for 2023.

The England international is the 44th winner of the award, beating off Sunderland winger Jack Clarke, who was second, and Newcastle team-mate Joelinton in third in the calendar year poll of North East football journalists.

Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney has been voted the NEFWA Young Player of the Year.

Durham Women and Northern Ireland defender Sarah Robson has won the women’s senior award for the third year in a row, narrowly beating her former team-mate Bridget Galloway, who played for Durham last season and is now at Newcastle United Women. Sunderland Women youngster Katy Watson is the first recipient of the Women’s Young Player of the Year award.

The awards will be presented at the Ramside Hall Hotel in Durham on Sunday, 3rd March when other notable awards will be presented, including the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation Personality of the Year which is currently held by former England international Jill Scott.

Trippier, 33, joined Newcastle from Atletico Madrid in January 2022 as Eddie Howe’s first signing.

Although he was injured shortly after his move from Spain, missing nine games, Trippier has been a near ever-present for the last year, playing a major role in Newcastle’s Champions League qualification, and often taking over as captain from former NEFWA Player of the Year Jamaal Lascelles this season.

The Bury-born full-back, who started his career at Manchester City, played more than 200 games for Burnley and Tottenham before his move to Atletico in 2019. He has 46 England caps and, after playing in the Qatar World Cup finals in 2022, has been a regular in Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 qualifying squad.

Trippier is the third successive Newcastle player to win the award and the 22nd player from the club – half of the winners since its inception in 1980, when Middlesbrough’s David Armstrong was named the first winner. He follows Bruno Guimãraes and Allan Saint-Maximin as the North East player of the year in the last three years.

Middlesbrough midfielder Hackney pipped Newcastle’s Lewis Miley and Sunderland winger Clarke to the Young Player of the Year prize.

The North East Football Writers Association Player of the Year annual awards dinner will be held on Sunday, 3rd March at the Ramside Hall Hotel and Golf Club. Tickets details are available from Claire Stephen on 01913865282 or claire.stephen@ramsidehallhotel.co.uk.’