News

Kieran Trippier talks about groin problem and 100 per cent commitment

Kieran Trippier captained Newcastle United on Saturday night, as NUFC moved into the FA Cup fifth round.

Eddie Howe’s first choice back four now very much back in place and gelling into the unit again, that was the bedrock of last season.

Clean sheets now against both Sunderland and Fulham, whilst it took moments of real quality from Man City to eventually bring that very late win in between the two cup successes.

Kieran Trippier talking about moving on from the Bayern Munich speculation and trying to win Newcastle United a trophy…

Matthew Raisbeck of BBC Newcastle talking to Kieran Trippier after the 2-0 win at Fulham:

Kieran Trippier:

“There has been a lot of speculation about me recently but, as always, I’m committed here.

“I am 100 per cent committed, as I have been since I first signed.

“It’s over. At my age I can only take it [Bayern Munich’s interest] as a compliment.

“I’m here now and want to give everything.

“We want to create history here, as a new team.

“It’s all positive.

“We want to move forward and try to win a trophy.

“Tonight was another step.

“We’ve taken huge strides since the takeover.”

Kieran Trippier told BBC Newcastle he’s been managing a groin problem but says it isn’t serious, and he’s “fine” – despite being substituted against Fulham.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Fulham 0 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 27 January 2024 7pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Longstaff 39, Burn 61

Fulham:

Possession was Fulham 56% Newcastle 44%

Total shots were Fulham 14 Newcastle 8

Shots on target were Fulham 2 Newcastle 6

Corners were Fulham 10 Newcastle 5

Attendance: 18,960 (Approx 6,000 Newcastle – Incl in home sections)

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Newcastle team v Fulham:

Dubravka, Trippier (Krafth 86), Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley, Murphy (Livramento 75), Isak, Gordon (Ritchie 90+4)

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Hall, A Murphy, Parkinson, Hernes

(Match Report – Tales from the riverbank, featuring the matchday mascot who went rogue – Read HERE)

(This photo that all Newcastle United fans will absolutely love from tonight… See HERE)

(Why Fulham lost to Newcastle United – Marco Silva – Read HERE)

(Fulham 0 Newcastle 2 – Instant Newcastle United fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Fulham 0 Newcastle 2 – Match ratings and comments on all the Newcastle United players – Read HERE)

Newcastle United confirmed matches to early March 2024:

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

(Midweek of Wednesday 28 February 2024 – FA Cup fifth round will be played)

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)