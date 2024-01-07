Opinion

Kieran Trippier started it all off – Everything he has achieved reaching NUFC 2nd birthday in style

On 7 January 2022, Kieran Trippier joined Newcastle United.

With United deep in relegation trouble thanks to Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce, it looked a daunting task for Eddie Howe and the new ownership to stay in the Premier League.

A decade and a half of Ashley damage had meant things eventually coming to a head yet again, with a third relegation in a season kicking off under the former owner very much looking a reality.

New recruits urgently needed.

Urgent new recruits needed who could hit the ground running and help Newcastle United avoid the drop AND then hopefully kick on from there.

Rumours that Newcastle United could land Kieran Trippier for this relegation struggle.

Surely a joke?

A current England international who had played in the European Championships final only months earlier, who was playing for the reigning Spanish champions, who had been named in the La Liga team of the season.

Surely not that Kieran Trippier?

However, exactly two years ago today, he became the first signing for Eddie Howe and this new NUFC ownership.

Quite incredible really, what a coup.

The haters said Kieran Trippier was only coming for money, would give next to nothing on the pitch, just one last paycheck and semi-retirement strolling around on the pitch for Newcastle United.

The reality turned out to be something ‘slightly’ different.

Kieran Trippier actually took a pay CUT when he moved to Newcastle United.

A reported £12m transfer fee paid to Atletico Madrid for the then 31 year old.

His family hadn’t settled in Madrid and so Trippier needed a move back to the UK, Atletico Madrid rewarded him for what he’d given them, allowing the move at a more than reasonable price.

Kieran Trippier attracted by the project at Newcastle United and the clincher was that Eddie Howe had previously bought and managed him when at Burnley, so already respect and a relationship in place there.

The best £12m Newcastle United have ever spent?

Well, Kieran Trippier is certainly up there.

This is the record of the Newcastle United matches that Kieran Trippier has started these past two years:

2021/22

Premier League

Played 5 Won 4 Drawn 1 Lost 0

FA Cup

Played 1 Won 0 Drawn 0 Lost 1

2022/23

Premier League

Played 38 Won 19 Drawn 14 Lost 5

League Cup

Played 5 Won 4 Drawn 0 Lost 1

2023/24

Premier League

Played 18 Won 8 Drawn 2 Lost 8

FA Cup

Played 1 Won 1 Drawn 0 Lost 0

Champions League

Played 6 Won 1 Drawn 2 Lost 3

Kieran Trippier entire stats when starting for Newcastle United these past two years:

Played 74 Won 37 Drawn 19 Lost 18

Newcastle United have won or drawn 76 per cent of matches that Kieran Trippier has started in.

Indeed, in the first 44 Premier League matches Kieran Trippier started for Newcastle United, NUFC only lost five of them, 11 per cent of them.

Kieran Trippier stamped his class on that Sunderland game yesterday, a great individual and team performance.

We are lucky to have him.

That stellar signing two years ago, undoubtedly then helped Newcastle United on and off the pitch, the team performing far better AND the Trippier signing also helping to attract those that followed.