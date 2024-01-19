Transfer Market

Kieran Trippier move to Bayern Munich – When you dig deeper the details are laughable

Kieran Trippier could be on his way to Bayern Munich, according to widespread reports in the media.

However, like many of these transfer tales, it is difficult (impossible?) to find out where this was first claimed.

The nature of modern media is that transfer story claims, especially involving a high profile player, spread like wildfire.

Locating the original ‘source’ is invariably a massive challenge, many / most of these reports quote as their ‘source’ simply ‘it has been reported’, or ‘reports say’….

Whilst even those who do include a link, when you then click on that ‘source’ link, you find that they ALSO name their ‘source’ as ‘it has been reported’, or ‘reports say’….

You have to laugh.

Anyway, as best as I could find when trying to go through these numerous media claiming Kieran Trippier could be on his way to Germany, it appears as though it could be Sky Sports Germany where this story came from originally. As I say, who knows, but that seems the most original from what I could see.

What does seem true is that Bayern Munich are trying to bring in a right-back this transfer window, with PSG’s Nordi Mukiele seemingly their first choice, according to the German media…

However, when you read into what Sky Sports Germany are saying, they are claiming that talks have been going on for a couple of days AND that it has become clear that a Kieran Trippier loan deal is possible!

Now, when it comes to claims of players moving to another club, I would rarely totally write it off these days. For me personally, when Lee Clark went to Sunderland, that was when I stopped believing in anything as an impossibility.

However, Newcastle United happy to agree that Kieran Trippier could go on loan to Bayern Munich???

If it was a case of the story reported as Newcastle United have received a big / huge offer (£20m?) considering his age (turns 34 in September) and his contract position (current deal to end of June 2025) and the player really wants to go.

Then I would at least be wondering if there is something in it.

However, for Eddie Howe to let his captain (Jamaal Lascelles is club captain but not a first choice player) who is one of his best players, to go out on loan on a cheap and cheerful loan, during the worst ongoing injury crisis that Newcastle United have ever had???

Yes, that is going to happen.

Before you get any ideas such as… well maybe Bayern Munich will pay a massive loan fee (£10m+?) to land Kieran Trippier for the rest of the season. Last week saw Bayern land Trippier’s former teammate Eric Dier on a loan deal for the rest of the season, with an option to extend that for another year, with it reported that a £2.5m loan fee had been paid to Tottenham.

Bayern Munich announcing the deal – 11 January 2024:

‘FC Bayern have signed Eric Dier from Tottenham Hotspur on a deal until 30 June 2024, with the option for a further year. The England international defender will wear the No.15 shirt in Munich.’

After 11 Bundesliga titles in a row, Bayern aren’t having things all their own way this time. Leverkusen are four points clear at the halfway point, although the reigning champions have a game in hand.

Some of the reporting of course has pointed to Bayern Munich able to dangle a carrot of Champions League football to Kieran Trippier, Bayern play Lazio in the last 16. However, if you want an instant Champions League level ready defender such as Trippier, then any remotely believable transfer tale would have to include serious money going to Newcastle United.

Sky Sports Germany don’t of course explain exactly why Newcastle would be supposedly happy to let a key player go out on loan on the cheap during this NUFC injury crisis, because of course, it doesn’t make any sense.

Kieran Trippier was just named 2023 north east player of the year by the local football writers, he is a real leader on the pitch and key to NUFC both in attack and in defence. Last Saturday he was at his very best when dealing with Doku, who has been Man City’s most dangerous player for much of this season, the visiting winger getting nothing out of the Newcastle defender.

Anyway, I think the bottom line is of course, that any player potentially leaving Newcastle United this window, or indeed any window, will only be allowed to move on if the deal is also right / fair for NUFC.

Maybe Bayern Munich will let Harry Kane come the other way on a like for like loan swap deal…